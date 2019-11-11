In the Veterans Day/American Legion 100th Anniversary section of the Nov. 7 edition of the Waverly Democrat, the speaker for the Janesville program was incorrect. The speaker should have been Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson. Waverly Newspapers regrets this error.
Waverly Newspapers strives for accuracy in its reporting, and welcomes any input if an error is made. Please call us at 352-3334 or email news@waverlynewspapers.com or editorcft@gmail.com to let us know of any mistakes in reporting.
What do you think?
Does the public have the right to know who wrote NYT op-ed on President Trump?
The New York Times on Wednesday, Sept. 5, printed an op-ed from an anonymous writer who claims to be a senior official in the Donald Trump administration saying, in part, that the president is not fit to hold his current job.
