In the Veterans Day/American Legion 100th Anniversary section of the Nov. 7 edition of the Waverly Democrat, the speaker for the Janesville program was incorrect. The speaker should have been Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson. Waverly Newspapers regrets this error.

