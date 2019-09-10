In the Thursday, Sept. 5 edition of the Waverly Democrat, the overview of the Bremer Avenue streetscape program was somewhat misleading in the article about the façade grants awarded by the Waverly City Council.
Waverly Economic Development Director Bill Werger explains the program thusly:
“The streetscape program is being funded solely by a budget item from the city and administered by the City of Waverly Community Development Department,” Werger said. “The same is true with the façade program. The Chamber and some Chamber members are assisting with the process and are supporting our efforts, but this is a City of Waverly project, not a Chamber project.”
Waverly Newspapers regrets the error.