In a story about the August Waverly-Shell Rock School Board meeting in the Thursday, Aug. 15 edition of the Waverly Democrat, the wrong day of the week was indicated for the start of the 2019-20 school year. It is Friday, Aug. 23 when school starts. Waverly Newspapers regrets this error.
Waverly Newspapers strives for accuracy in its reporting, and welcomes any input if an error is made. Please call us at 352-3334 or email news@waverlynewspapers.com or editorcft@gmail.com to let us know of any mistakes in reporting.