In an article in the July 9 edition of the Bremer County Independent, the property at 1316 Fourth St. SW was mistakenly identified as previously owned by the late Duane Liddle. According to City Attorney Bill Werger, Liddle’s house was further south and was already removed when Wavtown Properties bought the area being rezoned.
Werger added the house at the site was moved from near Burger King to give more room to the restaurant. The house remains in disrepair and must be removed. Waverly Newspapers regrets this error.