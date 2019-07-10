Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

In an article in the July 9 edition of the Bremer County Independent, the property at 1316 Fourth St. SW was mistakenly identified as previously owned by the late Duane Liddle. According to City Attorney Bill Werger, Liddle’s house was further south and was already removed when Wavtown Properties bought the area being rezoned.

Werger added the house at the site was moved from near Burger King to give more room to the restaurant. The house remains in disrepair and must be removed. Waverly Newspapers regrets this error.

Waverly Newspapers strives for accuracy in its reporting, and welcomes any input if an error is made. Please call us at 352-3334 or email news@waverlynewspapers.com or editorcft@gmail.com to let us know of any mistakes in reporting.

Tags