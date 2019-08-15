Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In the Aug. 13 edition of the Bremer County Independent, a caption for a photo in the column from J.D. Francis wrongly stated that his wife has passed away. In fact, his wife of 43 years, Sue, is very much alive.

Waverly Newspapers regrets the error, which was caused by the assumption that the column was factual. As we later learned, it was a fictional interpretation, and hence the human error of a hard-working reporter who is deeply regretful about mistaking fiction for fact.

In alerting the paper about the mistake, the author saw humor in the situation, and in setting the record straight, quipped that his wife “is still chewing me out every day.”

Waverly Newspapers strives for accuracy in its reporting, and welcomes any input if an error is made. Please call us at 352-3334 or email news@waverlynewspapers.com or editorcft@gmail.com to let us know of any mistakes in reporting.

