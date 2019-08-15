In the Aug. 13 edition of the Bremer County Independent, a caption for a photo in the column from J.D. Francis wrongly stated that his wife has passed away. In fact, his wife of 43 years, Sue, is very much alive.
Waverly Newspapers regrets the error, which was caused by the assumption that the column was factual. As we later learned, it was a fictional interpretation, and hence the human error of a hard-working reporter who is deeply regretful about mistaking fiction for fact.
In alerting the paper about the mistake, the author saw humor in the situation, and in setting the record straight, quipped that his wife “is still chewing me out every day.”