In the Bremer County Courthouse News in the Nov. 26 edition of the Bremer County Independent, the hometown for Michael R. Shirley was incorrect in a court document. Instead, the correct address is Oxford Junction. Waverly Newspapers regrets this error.
Waverly Newspapers strives for accuracy in its reporting, and welcomes any input if an error is made. Please call us at 352-3334 or email news@waverlynewspapers.com or editorcft@gmail.com to let us know of any mistakes in reporting.
What do you think?
Does the public have the right to know who wrote NYT op-ed on President Trump?
The New York Times on Wednesday, Sept. 5, printed an op-ed from an anonymous writer who claims to be a senior official in the Donald Trump administration saying, in part, that the president is not fit to hold his current job.
