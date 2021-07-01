In the June 15 edition of the Bremer County Independent, the case titled Jean Marie Hesse, et al., v. John Matthew Glascock, M.D., Jeffrey Roske, D.O., Waverly Health Center, Waverly Health Center Foundation, Sumner Community Club, d.b.a. Community Memorial Hospital, and UnityPoint Health was printed in the court records section of the newspaper. The case was for medical negligence.
To clarify, Roske, Sumner Community Club and UnityPoint Health were voluntarily dismissed from this case on May 3, which was why it was transferred to Bremer County in June.
However, the court records continue to reflect the original title, hence the paper printed it as such.
While Roske, Sumner Community Club and UnityPoint remained in the title but they are not in the litigation.