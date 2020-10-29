Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

In the Oct. 29 edition of the Waverly Democrat, a mugshot of Scott Harken from the Waverly-Shell Rock 1991 yearbook was mistakenly used instead of Matt Harken's. Here is Matt Harken's photo. His photo was changed on the online version of the story of the 60th anniversary of the consolidation of the Waverly-Shell Rock School District. Waverly Newspapers regrets this error.

Waverly Newspapers strives for accuracy in its reporting, and welcomes any input if an error is made. Please call us at 352-3334 or email news@waverlynewspapers.com or editorcft@gmail.com to let us know of any mistakes in reporting.

Tags