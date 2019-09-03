Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

In the article in the Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, edition of the Waverly Democrat about the Boys and Girls State reunion, an email address had some omitted information. One of the emails should have read hhb109mab@gmail.com. It is correct in the Community Calendar item that has been running on Page A4. Waverly Newspapers regrets the error.

Waverly Newspapers strives for accuracy in its reporting, and welcomes any input if an error is made. Please call us at 352-3334 or email news@waverlynewspapers.com or editorcft@gmail.com to let us know of any mistakes in reporting.

Tags