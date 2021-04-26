Champions Ridge, one of the original prospective sites for the two new elementary schools in Waverly, is no longer under consideration for development for district purposes.
Instead, another site on the west end of town, across Fifth Avenue Northwest, south from the Public Works building, is expected to be the location for the new school.
The March 2 referendum, which overwhelmingly approved the funding for two new elementaries in town as well as for the upgrade of Shell Rock elementary and the W-SR High School, did not specify locations for the new buildings.
Shortly after the vote, the board learned that the property, owned by Ms. Becky Winkey, is available and considered its options, determining the new location is “the preferred option.”
The board discussed the options in a closed session, but made its rationale public in a recent press release.
The board is expected to formally approve the purchase of the land of the Winkey property and the Nieman property, which is located south of St. Mary’s church, on May 10 during its regular meeting.
Among the reasons for the change from Champions Ridge to the Winkey property, the board president, Kelly Flege, listed the fact that cost of the acquisition of the Winkey property “is projected to be less than Champions Ridge given the infrastructure cost for a turn lane off Highway 3 and site preparation costs associated with Champions Ridge.”
The land that will be acquired for the school is about 17 acres of the Winkey property that have been previously farmed and does not include the barns and the farm buildings visible from the road.
Flege said the Winkey site addresses a concern voiced by many community members about access, which is now going to be onto Fifth Avenue Northwest, instead of Highway 3.
She noted it may provide better access from the Willow Lawn addition, and noted that this may include a bike path or a future road development.