In a year where the unusual became common, students at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School were welcomed back by a shark and a crocodile.
No, the school wasn’t in any real danger from the aquatic predators. It was just guidance counselor Stephanie Bookman and orchestra teacher Sarah O’Neill making sure that the fifth-through-eighth-graders started their first day of in-person classes with a smile underneath their masks.
While holding signs reading, “Hooray! We’re so glad that you’re here,” Bookman and O’Neill waved to the kids exiting their parents’ cars as well as those walking over from the bus drop-off at the nearby high school.
The duo already had their costumes from prior projects. O’Neill had used her suit for a concert, directing her musicians in “Crocodile Rock.”
“The more fun we can spread into the day, the better,” O’Neill said. “When Mrs. Bookman said, ‘Hey, you want to do this,’ I said, ‘Uh, of course!’
“It’s kind of fun to bring some cheer.”
Bookman knew there would be some students and parents who would be anxious returning to school after approximately 160 days since last being in a physical classroom.
It was March 15 when Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all K-12 schools closed for four weeks — later extended to the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year — due to the onset of the novel coronavirus. Sports and school activities were allowed to resume June 1.
“They may be feeling a little stressed,” Bookman said. “I thought we should do something to bring an extra smile and maybe just lessen the stress for the moment, let’s do it.”
Middle School Principal Jeremy Langner said the duo are troopers to put on those costumes when highs were expected to be in the mid-90s Monday afternoon.
“I hope they have an extra set of clothes after they’re done in there,” Langner said, as Bookman and O’Neill laughed. “It’s just an opportunity to welcome kids back to school, that’s what we’re about.”
The usual gathering of students outside of the school building prior to the first bell was shelved this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Langner directed the students to the designated entrance as they passed by, and those who were dropped off by their parents got out of the vehicles and went straight inside the facility.
But before they went inside, a quartet of sixth-graders waited patiently by the east entrance to the school to be let in. Malaki McCullough, Jaxon Wheeler, Thane Koehler and Ellie Forey chatted with each other to catch up on their spring and summer away from class.
Thane said that starting school again would be “fun.”
“We’re going to be able to see all of our friends again,” Thane said. “We don’t have to do any online classes and sit at home. Now, we get to stretch our legs.”
He said doing internet-based classes during the spring was OK.
“It’s just weird to be online,” he said.
Ellie said the virtual courses were a bit relaxed.
“It’s still not as fun as being in school,” Ellie said.
“They can’t stop you from doing what you want,” Thane added.
“If you’re virtual (learning), you can’t be with your friends and, like, explain what you did and all of that what you would do normally,” Ellie continued. “In a computer, basically talking to somebody over that (is difficult). Here at school, you can explain and have more (interaction).”
Langner said the district has done a good job of putting in the COVID-19 guidelines — including having masks on inside the building, temperature checks and spacing out students’ desks where possible.
“These are mitigation strategies, not elimination strategies, and we’re putting ourselves in a spot to get kids back to school,” Langner said. “That’s what our community needs, and that’s what our community wants, and we’re ready to work hard for them.”
Bookman and O’Neill said they’ve been seeing a lot of smiles from the students and the parents as they passed by.
“That’s our goal for the day,” Bookman said.
About a month ago, Gov. Reynolds announced guidelines, based on a law passed in June by the Legislature, that districts must provide at least 50% of their education in-person. However, if the county the district is in has a coronavirus positivity rate of at least 15% and there is a 10% absentee rate, the school can move to online learning for two weeks.
But the sixth-graders Waverly Newspapers talked to aren’t worried about their safety.
“I think it’s fun” being in school, Malaki said.
Langner, the principal, said that expectations are taking things day-by-day.
“We’re going to live in the moment, and we’re going to have the opportunity to enjoy what we do each day,” he said. “I’m going to show up to work, I’m going to give my best, and our 90 staff are going to do the same thing.
“Our families are great. They’re going to give us grace. They’ll allow us to make some mistakes, because we’ll make some of those, and at the same time, just learn. We’re going to go back to school and find some normal back in our lives.”
He added that the middle school staff will not only teach the three R’s — reading, writing and arithmetic, as the saying goes — but also the new three W’s — wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance. During the week-long personnel development prior to school opening, Langner said he had to wear his mask the whole time.
“It’s an adjustment,” he said. “We’ve built in some things to give them a mask break, go for a walk outside. We’re going to let the kids advocate — if they need a break, they’ll just tell us.
“Selfishly, we’re in an air-conditioned building, so we’re in a good spot. Our thoughts are with our elementary friends and our high-school friends and all those without it. We can’t complain right now, because we’re in that situation in our building, where we have some air conditioning and controlled climate.”
Bookman, in her shark costume, is excited to see the students return to school and re-establish their routines.
“Just have a little normalcy in life,” she said. “I know there’s a lot of anxiousness. We just have to go with the flow and be flexible.”
O’Neill, in her crocodile suit, said the goal of teaching is to help the students become productive adults.
“We’re excited to model some fun through the chaos, as well as enjoy the day and get some learning in, too,” she said.