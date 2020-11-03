CEDAR RAPIDS – Sumner-Fredericksburg volleyball’s first state appearance in four years saw the Cougars fall to North Iowa Cedar League rival Dike-New Hartford, 25-17, 25-12, 25-13, to end a season which may be only the spark for something bigger for the program.
“It's just a great opportunity for our girls to be able to be here,” Cougars coach Tori Sorenson said. “I was lucky enough to play in a state tournament in high school. This is what every coach wants for their team and this experience will be key to our success going forward.
The two conference opponents had faced each other early in the season at Dike, with the Wolverines sweeping the Cougars on their way to winning the conference title. Led by freshman sisters Jadyn and Payton Petersen, Sorenson knew round two would need to involve limiting both players.
“We were hoping to slow them down and get hands up against their middle hitting,” Sorenson said. “If we could try and get them a little out of system, we could affect their excellent ball control.”
Even before the first serve against the Wolverines, Cougars freshman Isabelle Elliott took in the sights and sounds of the Alliant Energy PowerHouse (formerly U.S. Cellular Center).
“The atmosphere is amazing,” Elliott said. “The fans and our student section was amazing. I know I want to be back here.”
The Cougars faced serve receive struggles to open their match and never could quite shake the hiccups. D-NH would take advantage and push to a 25-17 first set. S-F continued to play out of system in the 25-21 second set loss as hitting errors began to mount. Eight errors in the third set brought the end to the Cougar’s State run, falling 25-13.
“[DNH] was great about getting us out of system and our serve receive was off,” Sorenson said. “We are a tough team to beat when in system. If we could get rid of some of those unforced errors and better our serve receive, this could have easily been a different match.”
Elliott finished with 10 kills, five digs and went five of seven serving. Junior Morgan Brandt had four kills, nine digs and 10 assists in the loss, with sophomore libero Aliiva Lange tallying seven digs. The Cougars finished 27-8 (5-3 NICL East) on the season
“I'm so happy for our girls to have this opportunity, especially this year,” Sorenson said. “You just never know if your season would be suspended at some point. It was horrible for Wapsie Valley to reach this pinnacle as well and not have an opportunity to play.”
The program will graduate three seniors on varsity in Clarice Lynch, Abby Meyer and Chantelle Nuss, who Sorenson noted had provided leadership for this year’s team. S-F will return their kills leader in Elliott, as well as Brandt as a setter/outside next season, along with Lange and setter Payton Seehase.
“We have a lot of returning starters back,” Elliott said. “I think our back row just needs to keep improving and our front row will continue to work on putting the ball down. We had a fun time together this season and it was a great experience being here we can learn from it for next season.”
Sorenson believes that reaching State was the hard part and learning what it takes to reach this level. The Cougars will return next year with goals of competing with Dike-New Hartford for the NICL East and a chance to return to Cedar Rapids in 2021.