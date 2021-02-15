The Waverly City Council, following a public hearing Monday night, reviewed bids, for the second phase of Cedar River Park.
This part of the work would construct the eight ball fields, which includes one “Miracle League” diamond for disabled ball players, as well as the two parking lots. Construction on the $2.64-million phase of the $3.65-million project is expected to begin in April and be complete in September.
In bids that were open by Hall & Hall Engineering, of Hiawatha, Cardinal Construction Inc., of Waterloo, was the lowest of five bidders on the Phase 2 project, according to the memo in the council agenda packet. The bids all included installation of three youth softball fields, four youth baseball fields, three of which could also be used for older youth softball, and the Miracle field.
Additionally, the bids have line items for installation of wells, sewer extensions, foundations for the concession and storage buildings, pavement for the lots and sidewalks, sign installations and irrigation systems, among others, and also included two bid alternatives.
Alternative 1, which was rejected, would have replaced all galvanized fencing around the diamonds with black vinyl coated chain link fencing. The second, which was accepted, would replace the fence for the backstop on the Premier Field with a Beacon Barrier net system or something similar.
Cardinal’s base bid was $2,502,350, with the net backstop alternative adding $26,645. Their vinyl-coated fence option had a bid of $100,719.
Engineer Brian Vogel of Hall & Hall said in a memo attached to the bids, which were opened Feb. 2, that Cardinal’s base bid was 2.2% below his estimate of $2,559,249. However, the contractor had to adjust its bid to reflect correct quantities of materials needed for the project, which led to a nearly $3,550 reduction from its initial estimate.
The other bidders for the project were Sport Field Inc., Steege Construction, K. Cunningham Construction Co. Inc. and Larson Construction Co. Inc. Larson was the highest bidder at $3.67 million, and the average base bid was $2.94 million.
The second phase would not include the construction of the concession and storage buildings. That is expected to be done in the fall, according to the agenda memo.