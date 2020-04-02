On Feb. 6, Waverly was honored to receive the 2020 Healthy Hometown Community Award, a Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield sponsored initiative focused on enhancing the well-being of Iowa residents by fostering development of well-being programs and helping make healthy choices easier.
This annual prize is awarded to Iowa communities that best achieve this goal. How did Waverly do it? By investing in initiatives that help us eat well, move more and feel better. How can we keep that momentum going even in a time of social distancing? My last article talked about easy ways to move more, now let’s talk about eating well.
The Waverly Area Partnership for Healthy Living (WAPHL), an organization whose mission is to “enhance the health status and well-being of the people of Bremer County and surrounding regions,” was instrumental in helping Waverly earn the 2020 Healthy Hometown Award. WAPHL helped coordinate the Summer Feeding Program at South East Elementary, healthy eating education at Waverly Child Care and provided vegetables and activities at their booth at the annual Family Fun Fair. Now, WAPHL is more important than ever.
How do we improve or maintain healthy eating habits? We live in a busy world — and at a stressful time — and both conspire to make healthy choices difficult to make. Eating healthy is not only good for our well-being generally, it is important for our immune systems. It’s all about making smart choices and taking advantage of the programs available in our own community.
Waverly has wonderful resources, including community sharing/donation garden and orchard, farmer’s market, and nutrition therapy at the Waverly Health Center. Additionally, during the school year, W-SR students have the opportunity to drink fruit and vegetable infused water using produce harvested from the school garden through their Hydration Station.
The Waverly community sharing/donation garden has been in production for the past 10 years and the orchard now contains over 60 apple trees. Everything that is grown is donated to area church meal sites and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. This year’s annual planting day is tentatively on Saturday, May 9 and anyone interested in volunteering should contact the Waverly Leisure Services office at 319-352-6263.
For those that would like professional assistance in examining their lifestyle, exercise habits, health history and eating to help develop a nutrition treatment plan, the Waverly Health Center may be your answer. A registered dietitian is available to help you create an eating plan and develop strategies for your needs. For more information and current availability, contact the Waverly Health Center’s nutrition therapy center at 319-483-1422.
The Waverly Farmers Market features vendors who grow or create what they sell. The market sells produce, honey, jams, baked goods, meat, fresh eggs, and more. This year they anticipate being open each Saturday from May 2 until Oct. 10 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and each Tuesday from June 2 until Aug. 29 from 3-5:30 p.m. The market is located in South Riverside Park, which is the park just south of the Fire Station. As long as you take proper care to wash your food and hands, a farmer’s market is a safe way to purchase locally grown, healthy food.
Eating well also affects those of us who face food insecurity. Did you know that one in five people in our area lack consistent access to adequate food for an active, healthy life? Food insecurity forces families to make trade-offs between healthy food, medicine and other essential needs. A Feeding America study found that 66% of food bank client households choose between paying for food and medicine or medical care each year, while 55% choose between paying for food and housing.
Food resources for food insecure families include, but are not limited to, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, which provides a mobile food pantry at several locations in Bremer Country including Vineyard Church in Waverly. The Summer Lunch Program at the Southeast elementary school provides lunch and activities for children in need. Community meals are provided at various dates and times at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Peace United Church and Grace Baptist Church in Waverly. Women, Infants and Children (WIC) provides nursing and dietitian assessments, peer counseling for breastfeeding women and provision of food instruments for women and children that qualify. For more information on these and other local programs please contact the Waverly-Shell Rock United Way at 319-352-2583 or visit their website at www.wsrunitedway.org.
To ensure the students of Waverly-Shell Rock Schools continue to receive healthy and nutritious meals during the unanticipated school closure in response to this pandemic we find ourselves in, Waverly-Shell Rock Schools are approved to offer drive thru and pick up grab n’ go meals for children 18 years and younger.
The W-SR Community School District is will be providing free meals during the COVID-19 school closure and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Any child in the state of Iowa is eligible. It does not matter if you are a free/reduced/paid student and no paperwork is needed.
At this time, the USDA approval site is for pick up at Southeast Elementary only, although any child, regardless of the school they attend, may pick up meals at this site. Per USDA regulations, children must be present for meals to be provided.
Pick-up will occur two times a week on Mondays and Thursdays starting March 30. Monday pick-up will include three lunches and three breakfasts and Thursday pick-up will include two lunches and two breakfasts. Meals will be served as grab n’ go between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, in the drop off lane at Southeast Elementary. If driving, please stay in your car and meals will be passed through to the driver, based on the number of children in the car. If you have any questions or concerns, you may reach out to Becky Prostine, W-SR Food Service Director at becky.prostine@wsr.k12.ia.us
During this pandemic, local restaurants are offering pick-up and delivery of food for those that are homebound or need another option for meals. Contact your local restaurants for more information on pick-up and delivery details. Also, local grocery stores are offering special shopping times for seniors (60+), expectant mothers and anyone with underlying health conditions. The special hours for Waverly is every day from 7 to 8 a.m. at Hy-Vee, 8 to 9 a.m. at Fareway and on Tuesdays from 6-7 a.m. at Walmart. Additionally, the University of Iowa even offers a website where you can find local food from a nearby family farm by selecting the type of food/plants you are looking for, the county that you live in and the provider type. This UNI local food program can be found at www.ceee.uni.edu.
Located in our small community are such great opportunities to eat well and improve your well-being. While we are social distancing you can get together with friends and family virtually — or you can talk about what’s for dinner with old fashioned phone calls. Once this pandemic is behind us, invite a neighbor or friend to join you in grilling some healthy food at one of Waverly’s many parks. We are lucky to have so many options to improve our health and well-being right here in Waverly.
Please note that availability and dates/times of community programs are subject to change during the pandemic.