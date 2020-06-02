“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” – Fred Rogers
During this unprecedented global pandemic, the message of “look for the helpers” is as significant as ever. When we focus on the people who help, despite the situation of adversity and anxiety that they now find themselves in, we see the people that will carry us through the tough times and help us feel better. My previous articles talked about improving our community by moving more and eating well, now let us explore ways to feel better through helping in our community.
We hear daily about the helpers on the “front lines”—the essential workers that are putting themselves “at risk” and to whom we are all very grateful. If you fall into this category, please accept a heartfelt “thank you” from myself and all of our community.
With social distancing requirements and busy lives, you may wonder how you can possibly help. Helping does not have to involve a long-term commitment or take a huge amount of time out of your busy day. Although some activities may be different for a while, you can still participate. Oftentimes, there are opportunities to volunteer that use phone, mail or other distanced means. Local non-profits are in need and although volunteer work may look different in our current environment, there is a compelling sense of purpose gained from participating in the needs of our community.
Volunteering offers meaningful help to people and community causes, but the benefits can be even greater for you, the volunteer. The right match can help you to find friends, learn new skills and connect with the community. Giving to others in simple ways helps those in need and improves your health and happiness. Think about the positive feelings you experienced the last time when you did something good for someone else. Maybe it was the satisfaction of running an errand for your homebound neighbor, the fulfillment from donating to a good cause or the enjoyment from volunteering at a local community organization.
Many of us are staying home right now, either by choice or by circumstance. Feelings of isolation can leave people feeling less useful or depressed. Finding purpose in your daily activities can lead to feeling better and help our community stay strong and thrive.
The act of participating in community programs has a positive impact on a person’s sense of belonging in a community. It is in giving that we receive. Giving to others can help to strengthen your mental and physical health. It can lower stress, keep you mentally stimulated, and provide a sense of purpose. Connected and caring communities keep people feeling better.
One great opportunity to help our community is volunteering with Waverly Area Veterans Post to put up flags at the Harlington Cemetery to honor those in our community that came before us to make this community great. The WSR Area United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Retrieving Freedom, Waverly Pet Rescue, Cedar Valley Friends of the Family or Cedar Valley Hospice have opportunities that are appropriate for you, too.
Another great way to contribute to your community is to volunteer to be on a board or commission in Waverly. There are 18 boards or commissions in Waverly each with 3-7 members appointed by the mayor. Each board and commission is vital to the success of Waverly as it monitors different areas of importance and serves in an advisory capacity to the City Council.
Waverly has invested in the well-being of our community through the Community Sharing/donation Garden and Orchard. Everything that is grown there is donated to area church meal sites and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The Waverly Library also has a beautiful butterfly garden to enjoy alongside the visiting frogs and toads. These gardens, along with a few others, are tended through the generosity of volunteers. If you have a green thumb or enjoy the fresh air this might be the right way for you to help contribute in our community.
Supporting local businesses might be your way to contribute to the community. A new pair of shoes from Thompsons Shoes to travel the Rail Trail would benefit both your health and the businesses here as well. If adventure is how you relieve stress and feel better, then “shop-local” and rent a kayak from CrawDaddy Outdoors and cruise the Cedar River. Spending our money in Waverly is more important than ever—and it might be a way you can support our town and your happiness. The Waverly Chamber of Commerce has a great list of things to do and businesses to support in Waverly on their website at www.waverlyia.com/chamber-of-commerce.
Located in our small community are great opportunities to feel better and improve your well-being. While we are social distancing you can get together with friends and family virtually — or you can connect with your favorite organization to offer to volunteer virtually. Once this pandemic is behind us, invite a neighbor or friend to join you on a walk though one of Waverly’s many parks or trails. We are lucky to have so many options to improve our health and well-being right here in Waverly!
I will leave you this last thought from Fred Rogers, “We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It’s easy to say, ‘It’s not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem.’ Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes.”