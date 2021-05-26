Editor’s note: A special election to fill the final 2½ years of the term for Waverly City Council Ward 2 will be held Tuesday, June 1. John Baber, Mike Hangartner and Julie Meyers are on the ballot.
As my family and I transition to the Des Moines area this summer and my last day on city council is rapidly approaching, I wanted to take a moment to thank the Ward 2 residents for giving me the opportunity to serve them in the capacity of their elected official on city council.
I want to also thank the city staff for all the tireless and endless work they do to make Waverly a great place to live for all of us. A special thanks to James Bronner, City Administrator, for being patient with me when answering all my questions week in and week out.
I have appreciated the other members of the council and the mayor for the perspective they each bring to the table. I have learned so much from all of them over the last one and a half years, oftentimes, by just being an active listener.
From my perspective, city government does not function efficiently or effectively if all its members, both elected and non-elected, are not really listening to what is being shared and not acting upon those things that need to change for the good of all. I believe the tenets of servant leadership are the keys to sustained success in any leadership position.
To do that, one must be willing to actively listen, understand and empathize with others, exercise respectful persuasion, and lead with humility. I believe great leaders must exercise positive influence to gain consensus rather than influencing through control, intimidation and rhetoric.
I have been asked by a few people who I endorse to replace me on city council for Ward 2 and without hesitation I believe Julie Meyers would be an excellent council person. Julie and I both believe leaders should be honest, have integrity, practice transparency and base decisions on fact and not conjecture, emotions or hearsay.
It is my hope that Waverly will continue to flourish, and all members of our city government will continue to look for meaningful ways to accomplish that. Thank you all for sharing this wonderful community with me.