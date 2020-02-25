Thank you to everyone that participated and spoke up Feb. 17 about the Streetscapes project.
I would like state that I was not completely against it. I love seeing the plans. However, I think that the cost was a lot. This could have been adjusted to half and still provided the “make up” for downtown.
I found it interesting that Chamber only asked some people to participate in their survey for Streetscapes. City staff did attempt to get some additional information, but it was not clear if it was the same people the Chamber contacted or different businesses.
I do know city staff did contact some businesses as the council requested regarding Streetscapes.
I think the Chamber should have contacted all the businesses about Streetscapes, not just the ones that belong to the chamber. I also received emails that not everyone who belongs to the Chamber was contacted. This tells me that only certain members of the Chamber were contacted about Streetscapes.
My question remains: “How did they decide who they would contact to ask about the Streetscapes project?”
All businesses on Bremer Avenue are important parts of Waverly’s downtown business arena.
Let’s not forget what the citizens want to see as well. They are an important part of the equation as well. After all, citizens are footing the bill, too. The trees would be nice, but again, we are putting up more construction downtown!
It seems that Bremer Avenue businesses could use a break from this.
I believe downtown could use a few flowers and maybe limestone benches, in moderation. This is where I listened to people and businesses that reached out. Many didn’t want trees, but are OK with a mild dose of seats and plants.
Yes, I support my local shopping any time I can.
Yes, I support beautifying downtown.
And forgive me if I think it is already beautiful. Beauty is a perceptive idea. Everyone’s opinion is different. I appreciate all the feedback good and critical!
Either way, it brought forth great conversation and education.
The upcoming budget brings some difficult challenges, and the City Council needs your input. Please be sure to follow the meetings and look at the meeting agendas prior to the meetings. I encourage your emails and presence at the meetings.