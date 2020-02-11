Where do the Americans with the highest sense of well-being live? Would it surprise you that Boulder, Colorado came in first place based on a Gallup poll of nearly 250,000 people? How did Boulder beat the hundreds of cities along America’s beautiful coastlines or in much warmer climates? Simply put, Boulder is walkable, has access to nature and a great sense of community. If you look around, we have all that here in Waverly.
According to the Well-Being Index®, created by Gallup-Sharecare to measure Americans’ perceptions of their lives and daily experiences, there are five interrelated elements that make up well-being: sense of purpose, social relationships, financial security, relationship to community, and physical health. In 2012, Iowa ranked as 9th out of 50 states according to the Well-Being Index®, but our standing has steadily declined to only 26th in the most recent results (2018).
We can do better for ourselves and our state by participating in the many ways our community is already promoting well-being.
For example, the Waverly Area Partnership for Healthy Living (WAPHL), an organization whose mission is to “enhance the health status and well-being of the people of Bremer County and surrounding regions,” has done much to focus on our community’s well-being. WAPHL has help coordinate the Summer Feeding Program at South East Elementary, provided vegetables and activities at their booth at the annual Family Fun Fair, published health-related articles in the Waverly Newspaper, promoted and coordinated the Healthiest State Walk and worked with area schools to get the walk-run program “The Mileage Club” off the ground. In 2018, the WAPHL prioritized planning for our community to meet the criteria for the Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark program.
Healthy Hometown is a Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield sponsored initiative focused on fostering a community’s development of well-being related programs, helping change the environment to make healthy choices easier and enhancing the well-being of Iowa residents. A prize is awarded to the communities that best achieve this goal, a distinction that our neighbor, Mason City, has achieved two years in a row. Healthy Hometown has identified three paths to make improvements: move more, eat well, feel better. In this article, let’s talk about “move more”.
How can we be more active without having to think about it? The national guidelines are for adults to do a minimum of 2.5 hours of moderate exercise every week, or about 30 minutes a day. We are often too busy with our jobs, families and lives to add even the minimum physical activity necessary for our health and well-being—and the last thing we need is to be scolded for that! So, how can we sneak in more physical activity into our already busy day? One way is to “increase our incidental activity.” For example, walking or biking instead of driving, doing chores while we listen to our favorite radio program or parking farther away from a building’s entrance. Peddle one of Waverly’s scenic bike trails or go for a stroll on our sidewalks—you will find our town’s walkability improving as it has been a focus of our city—for example Cedar Lane was widened for just this purpose. There are also indoor walking options at the W and Middle School if that’s more your speed. If these are already your habits, share your strategies and help inspire a neighbor to adopt a healthier path.
Another way to add more movement is by simply carving out time to do the things you love. Make a list of the physical activities you enjoy, or used to enjoy, or things you have always wanted to try. Waverly has great options, including: walking, hiking, jogging, yoga, cycling, ballroom dancing, tennis, bowling, swimming, golfing, kayaking, paddle boarding and snowshoeing. What about climbing, sliding, sledding, martial arts and ball or racquet sports? Yep, you’ll find that here in Waverly, too.
On the Waverly Health Center’s website you can access the WAPHL’s Area Activity Resource List to find a master list of places to walk, hike or jog and of the fitness centers in town. A quick internet search can help you find multiple outstanding yoga studios right here in town—one that has cycling classes as well. Did you know that social dance classes are held on the third floor of the Northern Iowa Therapy building on Bremer Ave? Through a Waverly- Wartburg partnership we have fantastic outdoor lighted tennis courts and indoor facilities as well. Waverly Bowl Inn is perfect for friends, families and league play regardless of the weather. Waverly boasts two golf course options as well as two pool options (not including the practice booth for golfing at The W or the Waverly Health Center’s therapy pool). There are local businesses that will rent you paddleboards and run kayaking trips in the warmer months and can even outfit you for cold weather fun like snowshoeing, too.
Located in our small community are such big opportunities to “move more” and improve your sense of well-being. Invite a neighbor to join you or chase a furry friend over to the Waverly Dog Park as you think about how lucky you are to have so many options to improve your health and well-being right here in Waverly!
Note: Following the submission of this article, the 2020 results of the Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark program have been announced. Waverly, Iowa was presented with a 2020 Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Community Award during the third annual Iowa Healthiest State Initiative awards ceremony on Feb. 6.