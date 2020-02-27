The Waverly City Council is in the midst of its most important task of the year: finalizing and approving the City of Waverly’s fiscal year 20-21 budget, which will encompass all anticipated revenue received and spent to provide city services between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
I have received many questions about the budget and its potential impact on the tax rate. This is a complicated topic but I hope the reader will come away from this article more knowledgeable about city finance and better able to give informed input to us about their budget priorities.
In this essay I will share personal observations about the budget process, provide basic information about how the city property tax rate is calculated, and help the reader understand the impact of proposed major capital projects on individual tax bills.
THE BUDGET PROCESS OVERALL: While we on the council have been working on the budget since January, city staff have been hard at work on it since last fall. The council has touched on it at Monday night meetings and held two additional open meetings on Saturdays, Jan. 25 and Feb. 8.
We made note of anticipated costs such as equipment replacement, debt payment, and personnel expenses. We reviewed projected income streams from a variety of sources, such as public works and leisure services user fees, targeted revenue sources like the road use tax and local option sales tax, and property taxes.
We learned at our Feb. 8 meeting that there are seven potential major capital projects worth a total of almost $6 million that could be funded in the upcoming fiscal year. Obviously that type of expense should not be taken lightly, and we had a very productive discussion about it. We came to a consensus that all of the projects could be considered necessary for Waverly’s continued success; none are “fluff.” That makes the decision of what to fund all the more difficult.
This is my third budget cycle since I took office, and for me, mastering all the moving parts of city finance has provided the job’s steepest learning curve. Fortunately, I’ve had an excellent teacher in city administrator James Bronner. He has been able to help me break down city finance into manageable bites, so that I can visualize the financial impact on each taxpayer individually as I deliberate whether each expenditure is worth its cost.
Taxpayers understandably become alarmed when they see a price tag such as the above. Some property owners are on fixed incomes and worry every month about how they will pay their household bills.
On the other hand, investing in Waverly’s future by strengthening infrastructure and modernizing recreation facilities ensures our city will continue to thrive; not doing so could jeopardize continued growth. That is the conundrum that we face as a council and as Waverly citizens: how to determine whether each project is worth the individual and collective price.
It’s been my impression over the last two years that departmental budgets tend to remain relatively stable from year to year, with the exception of annual wage increases, some of which are required by union contracts, and steadily rising health insurance costs, which are being seen across all industries, not just city government. City staff consistently come into budget meetings well prepared, open to feedback, and thinking lean.
I have appreciated their hard work, patience, and willingness to teach through the entire process. I have learned while serving on the council that the City of Waverly is extremely fiscally responsible.
We typically pay off loans used for major capital projects within 10 years, and we limit our debt on these projects to 80% of what is legally allowed. That allows us the ability to acquire additional funds if a catastrophic event were to occur and required large unexpected expenditures. It also gives us an excellent reputation across the state for future investors. Overall, our city is in solid financial shape.
BASICS OF PROPERTY TAX CALCULATION: Let’s review first how the city tax rate is calculated and what that means for an individual property owner. To keep this relatively simple, I will use an example of a Waverly resident who owns a home assessed at $200,000. Because of property tax “rollbacks,” established over 40 years ago by the Iowa legislature to cushion the effects of inflation, all classes of property can only be taxed at a fraction of their assessed value.
Currently, residential homes have a rollback of approximately 55%. That means only 55% of the total value can be taxed. Therefore, a $200,000 home has a taxable value of approximately $110,000.
The total property tax paid by a Waverly home owner is divided among Bremer County, Waverly city government, the Waverly-Shell Rock school system, and miscellaneous smaller recipients such as Hawkeye Community College and the County Assessor. Currently the city receives approximately 43% of each homeowner’s total property tax dollars but this percentage changes annually depending on the tax levies set by the other entities.
For the current fiscal year 2019–20, that 43% equals a city tax rate of $14.37 per $1,000 of taxable property value. Our home owner would have paid $14.37 × 110 which equals $1,580.70 per year to support all Waverly city services. This equates to $131.73 per month. If someone owns a residential property valued at $100,000 these amounts would be half and if they owned property evaluated at $400,000 they would be double and so on.
Focusing now on the upcoming year’s budget, if we were to adopt the “daily operations” budget as proposed, which includes all departmental operations and the City’s current debt load for past major infrastructure projects, including the recent Bremer Avenue reconstruction, the total tax rate is $14.70. Twenty-two cents of the 33-cent increase from last year is attributed to making the second of three required payments of $1.1 million to the Iowa DOT for the city’s share of the Bremer Avenue reconstruction project.
This $14.70 tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year was calculated BEFORE any new capital projects were considered. Assuming our fictional homeowner’s assessed property value stayed the same, their share of city financial support for the 2020-2021 fiscal year will be $1,617 per year or an increase of $36.30 over the last fiscal year.
IMPACT OF PROPOSED CAPITAL PROJECTS ON PROPERTY TAXES: The city council has had productive discussions about the merits and drawbacks of each proposed capital project. Mr. Bronner was able to clearly explain the pros and cons of proceeding with some or all of these projects next year versus delaying them and how delaying or proceeding could impact property taxes and the city’s debt load for years to come.
We learned that delaying some of these projects is not possible because that would put the city over its allowed debt capacity. In other cases, delaying would add to the anticipated project costs. Several of these projects have been delayed multiple times by previous city councils facing the same economic forces and difficult choices that we face.
When weighing all of these factors, it has helped me to look at the impact of each capital project on individual property tax bills. The sidebar chart shows the following: the seven new capital projects, in no particular order (which include 10th Avenue Trail, First Street Northwest reconstruction, Ball Diamonds, Third Street Southeast Bridge, Fourth Street Southwest reconstruction, north Cedar Lane, and Public Services Center North Wing), the estimated cost of each project as of today, the additional annual property tax per $1,000 assessed home value for each project in FY20-21, and an estimate of how much additional property tax each project would cost our fictional $200,000 home owner in FY 20-21.
To provide context, I have also listed potential future projects that will be considered in the upcoming few years. For instance, according to the chart, this citizen’s investment in new ball diamonds totals $1.28 per month, their contribution to the Fourth Street Southwest reconstruction totals $5.41 a month, and so on.
Breaking the costs of these large projects down to the level of individual taxpayers was an enlightening exercise for me. For instance, it showed that one month of Netflix equals this homeowner’s entire annual contribution to the reconstruction of First Street Northwest. If all seven of these capital projects are included in the upcoming budget, it increases our fictional homeowner’s property tax bill by approximately $134 next year, or $11 per month. For the monthly cost of a medium pizza, that home owner can invest in all these projects for Waverly’s future.
I hope this exercise has helped city finance seem less daunting to you. Each of us needs to decide how much of an investment Waverly is worth. The council will be voting on the final budget March 16. In the meantime, I encourage each of you to learn more about these projects. Please let us hear your thoughts about their merits and their drawbacks.