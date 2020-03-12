“We have to do more with less.” This is what the newly elected mayor of Harvey, Illinois (population 24,000) told the Wall Street Journal in an article published last week laying out the rapidly growing problem that municipalities across the nation are having with their general-fund.
According to the Journal the proportion of American cities expecting general-fund revenue to drop more than 3% when the books close on the 2019 fiscal year increased to 27% from 17% in fiscal 2018, when adjusted for inflation.
If you watched any of the 17 hours of budget deliberations the Waverly City Council and staff participated in “doing more with less” was a prominent theme. I am appreciative of staff and council’s willingness to be open to looking at ways to get the most value for the Waverly taxpayer.
AVOIDING COMMUNITY ANGST
This Journal article caught my attention, as I have been studying problems associated with eroding General-Funds in munis across the country.
Often cities have their back against the wall and hastily slash the budget or rush into cost cutting or other initiatives that are not well thought out and implemented without seeking input from all stakeholders of the community. The effect of this is a community that is not happy, or even worse a community that spirals into a loud and raucous uproar that ultimately divides the community. This further exacerbates the underlying fiscal problem as division is an unhealthy and expensive problem to have. Residents are the most important investors of any community. It is important to keep your investors happy.
Sometimes even financially healthy cities can get caught in an angst trap. For example, the PSO program in Cedar Falls is a well intentioned cost-savings program. This program is not getting complete buy in from the public and thus it could be creating liabilities that are much greater than the savings it is intending to seek.
DOING MORE WITH LESS: Doing more with less does not mean recklessly applying an arbitrary percentage cut across the entire budget. Doing more with less should be thought of as an artwork that takes both skill and precision and often patience. I have found that true in the world of business and am finding that holds even more truth in the world of government.
Government is new to me and to help in my government learning curve I have formed a peer group of different council people from different cities in Iowa and across the country. I have learned that different cities have done formal exercises to do more with less. Those exercises are worth looking at replicating in Waverly.
Auditor Rob Sands’ office is known for negative things like the elimination of corruption. Though that is important, equally important is looking for positive. His office has started an initiative of looking for best practices that governments are doing in relation to public funds. I would suspect there are some ways to do more with less in those identified best practices.
Finally, I will offer up some ways to do more with less that can immediately improve our city and some that don’t even involve opening the city budget that we can all participate in.
1. Be Courteous
Saying “please and thank you” adds tremendous value for NO cost
2. Communicate
Communication at its simplest form is the act of transferring information from one to another. Lack of communication or poor communication is an extremely expensive problem in any organization.
3. Paint
The return on investment from paint is phenomenal. Paint an old house, paint a water tower, paint shared bikeways, paint new lines on Bremer. These are all great ways to get more value for little cost out of existing assets.
4. No Nonsense
Nonsense is expensive! In Government, I see quite a bit of political nonsense. One group attains power and pushes a nonsense agenda. That agenda is implemented. Then another group is elected to fix the previous nonsense. All of this back and forth is expensive for the taxpayer and is a strain on staff. Achieving consensus is important.
5. Trees
Trees are awesome and relatively inexpensive. Trees forever!
6. Be Nice
This also has a great ROI for the community and will not add a single penny to your taxes.