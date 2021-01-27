The Waverly City Council during its study session Monday night expressed some desire to make sure sidewalks are linked together in several of the newer neighborhoods in town.
There currently are nearly a dozen gaps in the sidewalks scattered throughout town in eight subdivisions. Those spaces are in vacant lots, so the walkways weren’t required until a new home was built on the property.
In 2013, the council passed a sidewalk infill program, in which if there is a structure in a lot where the subdivision has a sidewalk requirement, one must be built in that lot. If there isn’t a building on a lot, the walkway is not required until someone builds a dwelling there.
Several of the gaps are in the middle of blocks of the subdivisions, causing interruptions of the sidewalk system. The program calls for the council to review those gaps as well as the policy every two years in January of an odd-numbered year.
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe believed the council should have a policy in place that would keep in mind walkability when determining whether sidewalks should be continuous.
“If it’s a sidewalk to nowhere (like at the empty lot at 709 Bel Air Drive in the Impala Subdivision) that goes into the cornfield, that’s one issue,” Rathe said. “If it’s a piece that’s missing that prevents people from walking around a neighborhood on the sidewalks, that’s a whole other issue.”
She asked City Engineer Mike Cherry to draft a policy that takes those concerns into account, along with a reasonable grace period that is “not excessive.”
The locations of the gaps that could be affected by the considerations are 177 Augusta Lane in the Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition; 1406 and 1408 First St. SE in the Stone Haven Addition; the north half of the west side of 103 Eliasen Ave. and the west side of 211 Eliasen Ave. in the Eliasen Addition; 1008 Copper Terrace and 1002 Asbury Circle in the Copper Ridge Subdivision; 1210 Country Meadows Drive in the Hickory Heights Addition; adjacent lots at 1300 Gavin Drive and 204 12th St. NE in the High Point Addition; and 3713 Monaghan Drive in the Rolling Hills Addition.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen added that Waverly is once again being considered for the Healthy Hometown Award powered by Wellmark Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Iowa. The city won the same award in 2020.
“If we can make our neighborhoods more walkable, I think reflects very well on our community,” Birgen said. “I think that having connected sidewalks makes us more accessible for people in wheelchairs or in walkers, who have a hard time getting around. I think we have responsibilities to those members of our community to make sure that our sidewalks connect, and that they have full access in getting around in our community as well.”
At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider suggested the council may want to go ahead and have the city completing the sidewalks all over town.
“Just finish it off, so we’re all connected,” Schneider said.