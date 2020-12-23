The Waverly City Council on Monday approved a resolution setting the fees for the 2021 season with the Waverly Municipal Golf Course and set expiration dates for any gift certificates purchased or won in the previous year.
Effective April 1, 2021, season passes for junior golfers, which is defined as those players in high school and below, will increase by $5 to $55. It is the first time since 2018, when the junior rate was cut from $128, that there was a raise on that level.
The other golfers’ season rates remain the same from 2020. Single adult passes are $620, passes for couples are $880, young adults between 18 and 23 is $315, college students are $150, seniors 62 to 71 are $525 and super seniors 72 and up are $315. A family golf and pool pass remains at $1,030.
Meanwhile, the season cart trail pass without golf will now be $310, up by $10, the first increase since 2019. Family season cart passes remain at $575, with single cart passes stay at $375.
The other rates for the golf course are a single nine-hole round staying at $15, 18 holes for $22, a round for seniors and young adults at $15, juniors at $7 and a 10-punch card for nine holes per punch at $130. Single-round cart rentals are $17 per seat for 18 holes, $10 for nine holes, $14 for the trail fee without golf, and $140 for a 10-punch card with nine holes per punch.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen said despite everything that went on in 2020 – or not going on – the golf course had a stellar year.
“Golfing was one of the things you could do and still be socially isolated,” Birgen said, referring to measures to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus. “It’s a way to get outside and enjoy life.”
“And these fees are still a bargain, for the quality of the course that it is, for sure,” At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe added.
Mayor Adam Hoffman quipped, “I don’t believe in theft, but they’re a steal.”
Additionally, Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan wrote in the memo to the council that there were $18,000 in unclaimed gift certificates over just the last two to three seasons. There is currently not an expiration date on those.
“The hope is that by putting an April 1 expiration date on gift certificates it will encourage golfers to purchase equipment or apparel during the season or during the Holiday sale,” Riordan wrote. “This would start April 1, 2022, to allow people ample time for those that have credit to be able to use it.”
Previously, the pro shop would issue gift certificates with a one-year expiration, but the current system could not do so, but instead showing credit on the customer’s account.
In other health and leisure-type business, the council approved a resolution to enter a federal-aid agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to receive the lesser of $184,000 or 80% of eligible costs to complete the Rolling Prairie Trail along 10th Avenue Southwest between Heritage Way and 16th Street Southwest.
Upon completion, the trail would connect Bristow and Readlyn with a 40-mile hard-surface route for bicycles and pedestrians. The trail would wind through Allison and Clarksville before following Iowa Highway 3 past Shell Rock into Waverly, where it would go along 10th Avenue and Cedar River Parkway before connecting with the Rail Trail to Denver and eventually to Readlyn.
The project has a $289,880, after the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments waived a $2,000 state recreational trails application fee. The city would be responsible for $110,000 from bond proceeds. Construction on the trail is slated for the spring and summer of 2021.