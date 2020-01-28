The Butler County Fair is excited to announce their 2020 Fair Grandstand lineup that will be headlined by Grammy award winning artist Clint Black.
With one of the most storied careers in modern music Clint Black’s hits include 22 No. 1 singles with a streak of five consecutive No. 1 singles from his triple-platinum debut, “Killin’ Time.” He followed that with the triple-platinum “Put Yourself in My Shoes,” and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the ‘90s. Clint Black will take the stage Friday night June 26 with special guest MacKenzie Jalynn.
Wednesday night is fun for the entire family with the Night of Destruction. Other grandstand events include Bull Riding on Thursday night, scrambles on Saturday, and Figure 8 racing on Sunday Night. All of the festivities kick off on Tuesday night with a pre-fair parade.
The 2020 Butler County Fair is June 24-28. Tickets will be available at butlercountyfair.com and from Butler County 4-H Members starting in February. 4-H members will also be selling carnival tickets and family packs again this year.
General fair information, is available at the fair’s website, butlercountyfair.com.