A group of area men and women met June 26 and decided to form a choir to perform at area events.
The County Men of Note planned to perform that night at the Waverly Area Veterans Post following a prime rib dinner to “honor God, our country and those who serve.” James and Valerie Mormann formed a committee with Barb Carver Bridges, Carl Benning, Cal Corson and Cyndi Benning Canney.
The group planned a tour with area businesses and organizations, including the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, Wartburg College, Rada Manufacturing and Retrieving Freedom. Their lodging has been provided by Super 8 Motel and meals have been donated.
However, COVID-19 forced the closure of many venues, and it directly affected the group, including one member, Carl Bailey, passing away from the virus. Injuries and surgeries also caused some delays to group members.
On Thursday, the group will get back together to rehearse in Roger Mills’ garage, and they plan to go to Sedalia, Missouri, to sing at the opening of Retrieving Freedom’s new national headquarters on July 18.