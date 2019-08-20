All Bremer County Courthouse offices including the Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
What do you think?
Does the public have the right to know who wrote NYT op-ed on President Trump?
The New York Times on Wednesday, Sept. 5, printed an op-ed from an anonymous writer who claims to be a senior official in the Donald Trump administration saying, in part, that the president is not fit to hold his current job.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Waverly, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 59%
- Feels Like: 87°
- Heat Index: 87°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 83°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:21:47 AM
- Sunset: 08:04:24 PM
- Dew Point: 68°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Sheriff: Lock homes, cars, report suspicious activities, search underway in Waverly for 2 who fled charred vehicle after high-speed chase
- Police helicopter, drones search wooded area in Waverly for occupants of burned vehicle following high-speed chase
- BREAKING: Fugitives caught in rural Waverly
- Banks to take over as police chief in Hudson
- BREAKING: Hoffman to run for mayor, Schneider for at-large
- UPDATE: Voorhies man arrested following chase
- ‘Church builder’ comes to Waverly
- Does it all add up?
- BREAKING: Cedar River Parkway opens today
- Roling: ‘Soccer brings a lot of people together’
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.