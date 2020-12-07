With about four weeks before their new terms of office begin, four Bremer County officials took their oaths of office Monday morning in the Board of Supervisors chamber in the Bremer County Courthouse.
Chairman Tim Neil swore in District 1 Supervisor Ken Kammeyer, who won his fifth term on Nov. 3, District 3 Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt, elected to his third term, Sheriff Dan Pickett, also to his third term, and Auditor Shelley Wolf, re-elected for her third full term after being appointed to her current position in 2010.
While Hildebrandt, Pickett and Wolf were each unopposed, Kammeyer, a Republican, earned his extension in office after defeating Democratic challenger Dean Mitchell. Kammeyer won 2,492 votes, or 54.17%, while Mitchell garnered 2,103 votes, or 45.72%. There were five unidentified write-in votes.
District 1 includes the City of Waverly’s Wards 1 through 4 and the eastern half of Washington Township outside of the Waverly city limits. The Fifth Ward along with the west half of Washington Township are included in Neil’s District 2.
Kammeyer said he was happy with getting another term as supervisor.
“Dean’s a good man, and it just happened to swing in my favor,” Kammeyer said of the race for his seat.
Hildebrandt represents the cities of Frederika, Sumner, Denver and Readlyn along with Frederika, LeRoy, Sumner, Dayton, Jefferson, Maxfield and Franklin townships. He got 4,205 votes in the election, while there were 48 unidentified write-in votes.
Wolf and Pickett also got near-unanimous support in their races. Wolf received 12,292 of the 12,392 votes cast with 100 write-ins, while Pickett earned 12,327 votes with 184 write-ins.
The supervisors canvassed the vote tallies during a Nov. 10 meeting. They also affirmed the Bremer County victories of the Republican presidential ticket of Donald Trump and Mike Pence, Sen. Joni Ernst for U.S. Senate, State Rep. Ashley Hinson for the 1st Congressional District, State Sen. Craig Johnson for Senate District 32 and State Rep. Sandy Salmon for House District 63.
Bremer County voters also said “no” to a state constitutional convention by a margin of 8,640-3,409.
Kammeyer said his goals for the next four years include continuing to handle the county’s budget.
“Also, do the day-to-day work for the county,” he said.
“I don’t think (the support on Election Day) it’s a matter of who’s a Republican or who’s a Democrat. As far as I’m concerned, we do the best job that we can for the people. It doesn’t matter which side you’re on.”