The Iowa Supreme Court recently upheld law enforcement’s ability to stop a driver for a traffic violation and then charge the driver with a different violation. That is, police officers can charge drivers for crimes they weren’t stopped for at first.
The case arose out of a traffic stop made in Waterloo. An African-American woman was observed by a police officer for turning as a stoplight turned red and for having a rear license plate light out. The police officer ran a check on the license plate and saw that the vehicle’s owner, not the woman, was associated with gang activity. So the police officer pulled her over. He saw an open can of beer in her car. He gave her several sobriety tests and she failed. She was arrested and convicted of an OWI, which was her second OWI conviction on record.
She argued in court that her Fourth Amendment right to unreasonable searches and seizures was violated and that she was the victim of racial profiling and thus, racial discrimination.
The Iowa Supreme Court rejected her arguments, ruling that “the subjective motivations of an individual officer for making a traffic stop are irrelevant as long as the officer has objectively reasonable cause to believe the motorist violated a traffic law.” The court said that evaluating an officer’s motive is too subjective a standard to apply. The court also acknowledged that while racial profiling can occur, even if they had ruled in favor of the driver, it wouldn’t eliminate racial profiling.
The court looked to U.S. Supreme Court rulings that have allowed police to make arrests in cases like this (get stopped for one violation and get arrested for another) and it does not constitute a violation of their Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures.
This court ruling was decided 4-3, with Justices Mansfield, Waterman, Christensen (new), and McDonald (new) in the majority and Chief Justice Cady and Justices Wiggins and Appel in the minority. This split is once again along a conservative-liberal pattern that we’re beginning to see come out of our Iowa Supreme Court.
Conclusion: Clearly, this ruling was a welcome application of common sense in interpreting our law. If law enforcement can’t stop a driver if he has a reasonable belief the law has been violated for fear of having a wrong motive, that greatly cripples the ability of officers to enforce the law and protect our communities. While police officers are human as we all are and may sometimes have wrong motives or make mistakes, we should not hamstring their ability to do their job. This is especially true in light of the fact that state law has protections in place that must be observed by law enforcement for those who are charged with crimes. Also police officers receive much training in carrying out their duties with integrity and without personal prejudices interfering. They are further monitored with dash cameras, body cameras, private citizens’ abundant use of video recordings on their phones, etc. In short, we have to let them do their job to protect the public.
While much has been done in our society to reduce racial profiling and thus racial discrimination, government will never be able to eliminate it. That is because government cannot outlaw people’s thoughts and motives. This is where a strong family and a robust faith come in. They can change people in ways the government never can.
Medicaid Managed Care Contracts Signed
The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) recently signed contracts for FY 2020 with Amerigroup and Iowa Total Care, Iowa’s two current Medicaid managed care organizations (MCOs). The MCOs will receive a combined additional $115 million in state funding (6.5% increase), which amounts to a total increase of $386 million when combined with federal dollars (8.6% increase).
It is important to note that all of this increase does not stay with the MCOs. As the payer in Medicaid, the MCOs are required to pass on this money and pay the providers (doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, etc.) the increases the
legislature appropriated for them in the HHS budget to receive this past session. Here are the increases we passed last session in anticipation of signing new contracts with the MCOs:
• Mental health reforms: $12.8 million of the contracts is dedicated to mental health services for both adults and children based on changes the Legislature made in recent years (ACT teams, Children’s Mental Health HCBS Waiver waitlist, etc.)
• Rural hospital reimbursement rates: $1.5 million
• Nursing facility reimbursement rates: $23 million
• Supportive Community Living reimbursement rates for Intellectual Disability providers: $1 million
Additional increased provider reimbursements at the federal level also factor into the increase.
When you subtract out all these legislated and program/policy changes above, the actual rate increase to the MCOs is 3.95% ($189.5 million total, $61 million state increase). Some of this increase is also due to the state paying additional funds due to the transition of UnitedHealthCare leaving the market, and those costs will not remain in future years.
There are also some policy changes in the contract to note:
• The legislature has passed some of the strictest oversight measures in the country to hold MCOs accountable to patients and providers, and these measures have been included in the contracts
• New protections have been added for long-term service support (LTSS) members’ assessments (often called SIS assessments). The MCOs must now allow the LTSS member to have anyone of their choice present, provide additional notice, and receive a copy of their assessment
• A mid-year review in January of these rates due to the transition of former United members and the extended open enrollment period
• The MCOs must honor previous case manager relationships with members
• The contracts require better tracking of program integrity efforts and oversight to ensure that all fraud and abuse of the Medicaid program is being caught
• Better tracking of the value added services that MCOs provide to members that was never provided in the old Medicaid system
The Health Policy Oversight Committee will be meeting twice over the interim and will continue to monitor the Medicaid program and make changes when they are necessary. Please reach out to me if you are having any specific problems with the Medicaid program.