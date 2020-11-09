Over the last two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 in Bremer County have jumped, adding 444 over that time.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are 1,113 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic in March with a 14-day positivity rate of 27.5%. Over a 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday, the state reports 37 new individuals testing positive for the virus out of 113 tests.
“We are seeing COVID-19 spread among all ages, businesses, health care settings and schools,” said Bremer County Health Department Director Lindley Sharp in a statement sent Monday. “The cases are not related to any single event or town.
“At this time, the disease is being actively spread throughout all communities in Bremer County. This is happening in surrounding counties as well.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting two current outbreaks at long-term-care facilities in Bremer County. There are 19 positive cases at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly with six recoveries, and nine at Tripoli Nursing and Rehab with five recovered.
In the northeast Iowa region of hospitals, the state reports there are 276 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 33 in intensive care and 13 on ventilators. There are 911 total inpatient beds available in the region, 121 of them in the ICU, and 162 vents.
Meanwhile, 568 COVID-19 cases have recovered from the respiratory disease in Bremer County, while 11 have died.
Sharp points out in the press release that hospitals in the region are starting to fill up.
“There is a desperate need to slow the spread, flatten the curve and protect our communities and populations,” she said.
“As COVID-19 activity remains high and community spread continues, the virus is impacting our healthcare and long-term care setting workforce by limiting their capacity to care for our patients.”
Sharp advised the public that protecting themselves from contracting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, would protect the most vulnerable as well as the caregivers.
The health department is reinforcing the following suggestions to help slow the virus’ spread: wear a mask, which is strongly emphasized; social distance; avoid large gatherings; practice good hand hygiene; and stay home when sick.
This advisory comes on the heels of recent developments that Pfizer and BioNTech announcing a trial vaccine currently in Phase 3 testing has early results of being 90% effective against the virus.
Sen. Chuck Grassley said in a statement issued Monday afternoon that the University of Iowa School of Medicine is part of the trial, involving 250 volunteers. The trial is taking place at 120 sites around the world.
“The trial is not yet complete, but this is exciting news and an important step to halt the virus,” Grassley said. “I’m proud of Iowa’s role in making sure the vaccine will be safe and effective.”
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is not part of the Trump Administration’s “Operation Warp Speed,” even though Vice President Mike Pence tried to take credit on behalf of the administration Monday.
Currently, the IDPH is conducting disease investigations for COVID-19.
“Due to the increased testing, we know that investigations are behind,” Sharp said. “If you are not receiving timely guidance or have questions, call 211 at any time.”