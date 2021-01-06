After months of anticipation as COVID-19 circulated around them, residents and staff at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community rolled up their sleeves to get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
About 250 shots of the Pfizer were administered by five Walgreens pharmacists during the day Wednesday in the Good Shepherd Chapel. CEO Paula Giese, administrator Veronica Shea and the Rev. Mike Blair, the facility’s chaplain, received the first three pokes in the arm.
After them, all residents on the main campus received their vaccinations. That included those who live in Woodland Terrace, Evergreen Arbor, Aspen Cottage, Linden Place and Eichhorn Haus. They were followed by staff members of the facility.
A second vaccination clinic will be held on Jan. 27, which will be to provide the second dose of the vaccine for those who received it Wednesday and give the first dose to those who missed the first clinic. The Pfizer vaccine is to be administered in two shots 21 days apart, as opposed to the Moderna version which needs 28 days in between injections.
A third clinic will be held Feb. 17 for those who received their first inoculation in the second clinic, which would complete the administration of the vaccine for the main campus.
Angie Daniels, marketing and development coordinator at Bartels, said everyone there is excited about the medication becoming available to them.
“We’ve been anxiously awaiting it,” Daniels told Waverly Newspapers by phone Wednesday afternoon. “The residents seem to be in good spirits and were anxious to get in line and get their shots today. It’s been a very positive thing.”
In a weekly update letter to families of Bartels residents dated Dec. 31, everyone who received their shots on Wednesday will continue to be monitored for any reactions to the Pfizer vaccine.
The Bartels main campus residents and staff are part of the Phase 1A of inoculations according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which also includes front-line healthcare workers.
Residents at Eisenach Village, which is owned by Bartels but on a separate location from the main campus, would be part of Phase 1B. At that time, those aged 65 and older along with workers in several essential occupations and those with conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19 complications would get vaccinated.
Daniels said the start of the vaccinations is a step in the right direction.
“I don’t think any of us can predict the future, how everything will fall out,” she said.