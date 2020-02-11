A cow escaped from the Waverly Sales Company barn Tuesday morning, which caused a chase involving the barn’s staff, Waverly police and city workers in a nearby neighborhood, including on the West Cedar School grounds.
The bovine had escaped the barn sometime around 8 a.m. and wandered to an area bounded by Second and Fourth avenues and 15th and 20th streets northwest. The chasers attempted to coax it back to the barn, about a half-mile away, but the cow was uncooperative.
A few times, the cow made its way onto the school grounds. Since students were arriving for the day, they were escorted into the building to be safe.
Christi Lines, principal at West Cedar, said staff had seen the cow earlier and made the decision to get the children inside.
“Just in case she came back our way,” Lines said. “Almost everyone was in the building until (the cow) came back around. We’ve been making sure that every student gets in safely.”
This story is developing.