Mark your calendar for The 16th Annual Fall Craft Expo, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Clarksville. As in past years, the show will fill two gymnasiums at the Clarksville school, as well as outdoor vendors.
Over 80 exhibitors from across Iowa will be selling a wide variety of handmade craft items and repurposed creations. Several vendors from past years are returning, along with a few new ones to the show. Shoppers will also find take home food vendors and a lunch stand in the east gym lobby.
The show will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Clarksville school with free admission and free parking. There will also be additional vendors and food downtown along with fun shopping at the specialty shops and at other locations in the community.
A sampling of the items you will find include home décor, furniture, metal art, jewelry, clothing, stone creations, baby items, sign art, food gifts, yard art, fabric creations, vintage items, and much more.
Get ready for the holidays with a fun day of shopping in Clarksville on Oct. 26. More information on the Craft Expo can be found on Facebook and online at www.clarksvilleiowa.com. The event is sponsored by the Clarksville Commercial Club.