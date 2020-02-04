This week I met with FFA students and advisers from East Buchanan, Independence, Wapsie Valley and Waverly-Shell Rock. I also had the pleasure of meeting Amber Pugh as part of the Decoding Dyslexia Day on the Hill. Amber informed me that according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, dyslexia is the most common learning disability, affecting up to 20% of individuals. Dyslexia can be remediated with appropriate teaching methods that are also good for all students.
Senate Republicans released our education funding proposal for the next fiscal year. The proposal is $91.7 million in new education funding this year. K-12 education funding accounts for nearly 43 percent of the state’s budget and when all funding sources are included, the average money spent per student in Iowa is over $15,000.
Several years ago, we promised to find a solution for the high transportation costs rural schools experience. This year, we will have fully kept our promise and leveled the playing field between rural and urban schools by buying all school districts down to the statewide average.
An important education policy was also released this week. Media across the state have reported on many incidents of violence against teachers, classroom disruptions inhibiting an environment of learning, and a climate of uncertainty in many Iowa schools. These stories demonstrate that the status quo must be fixed, and Iowa schools need help to properly deal with this problem. SSB 3080 creates policy and funding solutions to give schools a chance to help students with serious violent behavior problems and also ensure the education for other students is not shortchanged.
This bill limits the use of “classroom clears” as a regular method of student behavioral management. A classroom clear happens when all the students except a student with behavioral challenges leave the room during a student’s outburst. This technique disrupts the learning of too many Iowa students.
SSB 3080 would prohibit classroom clears from being written into an individual education plan (IEP), require the parents of students who are displaced from a classroom to be notified by the school district within 24 hours, and require the parents of the student responsible for a classroom clear to meet with school administration prior to returning to the classroom.
Some students need alternative settings to succeed academically. SSB 3080 creates a grant for schools to establish alternative placement options for students with serious behavioral problems. This bill also creates comprehensive professional development on the meaning of “least restrictive environment,” giving administration and teachers clarity on classroom placement options.
SSB 3080 provides teachers with training and legal protection from professional and legal liability for using reasonable physical contact in crisis situations. It also creates comprehensive, statewide training and professional development for teachers on violent student behavior. Additionally, SSB 3080 requires teachers to report violent behavior to their principal and encourages them to report incidents to the Department of Public. It also adds professional protections from retaliation for reporting these incidents.
This proposal not only demonstrates that education is a priority for us, but also provides a sustainable and responsible budget for education funding.
Forums scheduled for the area are:
Saturday, Feb. 8: 9 a.m. Denver Community Room
Saturday, Feb. 15: 11 a.m. Fredericka Community Room