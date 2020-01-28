The second week of the legislative session was short due to the observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. With the government holiday, we still had committees and subcommittees to attend in our compressed time.
Several bills are moving through subcommittees as a result of issues raised by constituents during the last several months. This week, there were two different bills that dealt with smoking and vaping. One bill, SSB 3016 increases the minimum age to purchase, possess, or use tobacco to 21 to conform with the recent federal changes. The second bill, SSB 3052 treats vaping the same way as other types of tobacco, like cigarettes, by prohibiting usage in a majority of public areas. I was part of this subcommittee.
We also passed out of subcommittee a bill creating a special license for people ages 14-18, which allows minors who live or work on a farm in Iowa to operate a motor vehicle to help with farm work. Another bill would allow a permit to carry weapons for specially trained EMTs who may be working in a dangerous situation with an active threat.
Governor Reynolds urged us to take action on a joint resolution that would make the subject of abortion neutral in the Iowa Constitution during her Condition of the State address. This change would not ban abortions. Additionally, U.S. Supreme Court precedent prohibits states from banning all abortions under the U.S. Constitution. What this amendment would do, is add new language to the Iowa Constitution stating it does not secure or protect a right to an abortion or require public funding for an abortion. In a ruling on a 72-hour waiting period, the Iowa Supreme Court created a constitutional right to an abortion. If the constitution is going to be amended, it should happen through the process established by Iowa’s founders and not by judicial decree. This bill passed 10 to 5 though the State Government Committee.
A constitutional amendment must be passed by two successive General Assemblies and then the citizens of Iowa will have the opportunity to vote on the Constitutional amendment at the ballot box.
Senate Republicans have passed significant pro-life legislation in our three years in the majority. Since 2017, we have passed the ‘Heartbeat Bill,’ recognizing life at the sound of a heartbeat, and also bills on a 20-week abortion ban, a 72-hour waiting period, and removing state money from any clinic in Iowa that provides abortions. Protecting life will always be a priority for me.
Upcoming forums:
Saturday, Feb. 1: 9 a.m. Sumner Library, 11 a.m. Readlyn Library
Saturday, Feb. 8: 9 a.m. Denver Community Room, 11 a.m. Dunkerton Library