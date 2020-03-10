Agreements for a K-12 education funding package for the next school year were passed by both the Senate and the House. Additional money going to K-12 amounts to almost $100 million in new funding for schools. This money will include $7.65 million for transportation equity and $5.8 million for per pupil equity. The bill passed out of the Senate on Wednesday and goes to the governor for her signature.
The Senate also passed Senate File 2366 this week. This bill requires individuals receiving taxpayer-funded health care or food assistance to work, volunteer, obtain job training, or other schooling. This bill only applies to able-bodied adults and includes many exceptions for those who are not able to work, such as someone who is pregnant, medically exempt, or a caregiver. The concepts behind this bill have been in the works for three years and have involved many people and departments. The bill also coincides with actions being taken at the federal level.
In the laboratory of democracy known as our 50 United States, America has thrived like no other country in the history of the world. Simple policies and ideas like liberty and private property sustain America. Among these uniquely American traits are work and our work ethic.
The goal of SF 2366 is to encourage work. It is designed to ensure those who really need it are the ones using taxpayer-funded social programs. It aims to encourage those individuals on public assistance to find careers that could change and improve the lives of them and their families. With the many businesses looking for more workers, this policy works to address that need.
Over a year ago, Iowa started having a conversation about restoring voting rights to felons in our state after a national push for reform. I’ve had my concerns about this policy but also understand sentiment is changing. This policy is a priority of Governor Kim Reynolds. The legislature took up the discussions for a constitutional amendment, known as HJR 14, to automatically restore the voting rights of felons once they complete their sentence. It passed the House last year. As I indicated, concerns in the Senate needed to be addressed, one of which was to avoid a mess similar to the one happening in Florida. After voters in Florida changed their constitution to give felons their voting rights back, the legislature passed a law to implement those changes. That law caused several legal battles and uncertainty continues as that state’s primary election nears. Additionally, the Senate believed a big part of the discussion was missing – the victims.
To address these concerns, the Iowa Senate passed Senate File 2348, putting certain restrictions on automatic restoration of voting rights for felons and requiring all victim restitution be paid. This requirement does not include any court fees or fines. It only applies to restitution paid to the victim. Under this legislation, which would go into effect only if the constitutional amendment is adopted by the people of Iowa, a majority of felons who have completed their sentence would have their voting rights automatically restored. It puts restrictions only on those felons who have committed terrible crimes, like murder and rape, and requires them to still contact the governor’s office to have their voting rights restored.
Committing a felony is a choice and it is a serious violation of the rights of another person. The goal of requiring victim restitution be paid is to ensure victims are getting the justice they deserve, before felons gets their voting rights restored.
Community College Day was Wednesday and I had the opportunity meet with several. Our community colleges do a wonderful job in educating and teaching skills employers need. I met with Erin Powers-Daley, Director of Recruitment at Northeast Iowa Community College. Director Powers-Daley shared stories of success and explained several benefits offered for non-traditional students seeking additional education to make their way into a better job.