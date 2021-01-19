The 2021 Iowa State legislative session has started with a lot of activity. The Capitol is open and we will be conducting our business for Iowans.
The first week is always busy with a number of traditions organizing a new Senate and a new session. Eight new Senate members were sworn in, including seven new members to the Republican caucus. They will be great additions to the Senate, and I look forward to hearing about their ideas for the challenges and issues we will be dealing with this session.
I attended Gov. Reynolds’ Condition of the State address. She spoke of the perseverance of Iowans to meet every challenge the state faced this past year and undoubtedly come out stronger. A year ago, our unemployment rate was one of the lowest in the country and our economy was strong. Then, it felt like everything was halted in an instant – we had to learn how to protect our livelihoods during a pandemic and pick up after the derecho that swept across our state.
These challenges the state has faced do not mean we will be complacent at the Capitol. Our unemployment rate is getting lower and our GDP is growing again. Yet we still have work to do to make Iowa even stronger.
I am encouraged by the initiatives Gov. Reynolds laid out for this legislative session and I look forward to working with the House of Representatives to send strong legislation to her desk. We have the opportunity to work together to improve our state’s access to high-speed broadband and get Iowa back to work. We will also work toward the goal of continuing to support programs to provide the education or training needed to fill job openings in Iowa.
Throughout the pandemic it has been abundantly clear that mental health, telehealth, and supporting our health care systems is vital to support the well-being of Iowans. We must also focus on the future of Iowa children. We will work diligently to make sure students have the option to be back in the classroom full time.
2021 Senate Agenda
Every year, the first day of the legislative session features opening remarks from the president of the Senate, the Majority Leader and Minority Leader. Many things are different during the 2021 legislative session, but this tradition remained.
These speeches lay out the vision and broad themes of the agenda for the upcoming session. Sen. Jack Whitver has been Majority Leader since 2018. He focused on rebuilding the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic:
“This year we are focused on putting our state back on a path of success and prosperity after all these challenges. To paraphrase Ronald Reagan: the best recovery plan is a job. This recovery plan means sticking to those same principles guiding us for the last several years. It means freedom to work. It means continuing our work on tax reform, and putting more money back into the pockets of Iowans. It means ensuring the best education for Iowa students, in the classroom, where they learn best.”
Sen. Chapman is the new president of the Iowa Senate. He joined Sen. Whitver in advocating for a message of recovery and growth:
“’Back to normal’ has been the finish line frequently proclaimed in the midst of our universal disruption. But today we have a choice; today we can choose to go back to life as normal, or we can choose to work, sacrifice, and endure for a better life, a better tomorrow, a better Iowa. My hope is that this chamber does not wish for life to return to normal, but that we set our sights on the brighter tomorrow.”
Iowa will successfully recover from this pandemic. With pro-growth policies to encourage work and investment, this state will recover and be stronger than ever.
Legislative forums in the area:
• 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Denver Community Center
• 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 2021 at Fredericka Community Center