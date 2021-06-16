Sixteen Iowa women – two teams of eight canoeists went into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on June 3.
They survived, thrived and have stories to tell. The BWCAW straddles the Minnesota-Canada border. It is a federally designated Wilderness area larger than the state of Rhode Island.
Affectionately referred to as “CrawMammas,” the canoeists were outfitted by locally-owned Crawdaddy Outdoors in Waverly. You may wonder why anyone would choose to sleep on the ground, forgo the Internet, swat insects and answer nature’s call without benefit of running water.
Readers can talk to Suzy Bates, Linda Brandt, Stephanie Brown, Jody Dahlquist, Renee Gleason, Mary Hatala, Jamie Harrings, Nazee Jabbari, Sherry Johnson, Alisha Kapparos, Audrey Klamfoth, Nichole Mosher, Ellie Neuendorf, Amy Roth, Janeen Siefken or Tara Sundt.
Or you might find an answer in this hypothetical journal of one of those sixteen women:
Day One: The 7 a.m. packing and gear-loading excitement in Tripoli was replaced by the thrill of sparking new friendships during the long drive to Fall Lake Campground in Ely, Minnesota. Our group includes a wide range of ages, fitness, occupations and experience. Some of us will set up and camp in a tent for the first time, while others are returning for more time in the BWCAW. We work together to cook dinner and enjoy our last chance at a shower. From now on, it will be a bracing lake swim.
We pitch tents with our new tentmates and canoe partners, and look forward to being on the water tomorrow. We talk about why we chose this vacation. “For me, it was a mid-life awakening. I wanted to have this type of adventure before my body limits my abilities,” explains Alisha.
Nichole says, “I wanted to get out and safely explore the wilderness with a group of like-minded people.”
We form two groups of eight, with Linda Brandt or Janeen Siefken as leader. To minimize human impact, the number of persons and water craft are limited at each wilderness campsite. Permits are required, obtained by CrawDaddy’s last winter.
Tonight, each octet has a decision to make: We can choose to paddle and portage to a base camp, staying three nights to explore other lakes from that base. Or we can paddle and portage further in, setting up at a new site on a new lake each night.
One group chooses base camp, the other goes further into BWCAW. Luckily, neither option is a bad one!
Day Two: It’s a short morning drive to Farm Lake. With partners, we lift and load our 42-pound canoes and set off into the “Land of Sky Blue Water.” There seems to be more water than land. The surrounding beauty of the glacial lakes and forest wraps around us. Since the put in, there are no signs directing us. We read maps to find our route and portages. Though it is early June, temperatures here at 48N soar into the 90s, and our hats, sunglasses and sunscreen are essential.
Our first night in the wilderness brings all of our senses alive. We make camp, relax, prepare dinner, relax again and stow our food in bear proof boxes which we tie to trees. “The portaging was hard, but in a good way,” says Amy, and we agree.
Day Three: We wake to bird song, and sleep to the sound of trilling frogs – and a more than a few snores! Creative campers, we cut earplugs in half and share with those who’ve forgotten them. After days spent on the water scheduled only by our most basic needs, Renee summarizes the day, “This puts life back into perspective.”
The wind was an added element in today’s paddle. With gusts whipping to 35 mph, whitecaps scudded across the water and test our map and wave reading skills. At the end of a long day on the water, we are grateful to CrawDaddy’s leaders who have planned and packed our food, cooking gear, and tents. We had only our personal gear to worry about, and their packing list helped us pare down to essentials, making our portage loads lighter.
Day Four: How can this already be our last night of wilderness camping? The time has flown by looking at rock outcroppings, smelling the fragrant water and pine-scented air. The portage trail gives us a chance to stretch our legs and to examine the world at our feet. We slow down and watch herons, loons, turtles and the water – always the water. Spending every minute out of doors has transformed us. Renee puts it up so well, “This experience has challenged me and exhausted me. There were times of joy, laughter, relief and amazement.”
Day Five: With a short morning paddle to our pickup point we mentally prepare for the long ride home. We reflect on the changes these days have made; the laughs and struggles we shared. We are stronger in body and have become friends. That is the magic of this trip.
“My favorite part is how strangers at the beginning are now friends,” says Amy and we nod agreement.
Doesn’t the word “recreation” mean re-creation? Tonight, we will get home and hug our family and friends. We will shower and sleep in our own beds, and prepare to re-enter our work and family lives. But we will be different people.
The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is one of just 765 officially designated federal Wilderness Areas, and it is land and water well worth saving. What naturalist John Burroughs wrote rings true, “I go to nature to be soothed and healed and to have my senses put in order.”
CrawDaddy Outdoors has offered BWCAW trips for 15 years. This was only the second “CrawMammas” trip. Owners Darrin and Janeen Siefken are Wilderness First Aid certified and provide extensive pre-trip orientation and planning. Each year they offer a variety of one-day canoe and kayak river trips, and three or four five-day trips in northeast Iowa and the Midwest, too.
Linda Brandt led the eight women who chose the paddle and portage option on this trip. “My experiences with CrawDaddy Outdoor trips have been life changing, and I am truly grateful Darrin and Janeen offer such amazing outdoor adventures.”
Explaining that each trip is unique, Brandt said, “The hot weather allowed for more swimming and less paddling. Windy conditions were also a new experience, and with the wind and heat came new challenges both physically and mentally. The limits of what this group thought they could do were stretched. They rallied and encouraged each other. Flexibility, determination, and a positive attitude are qualities that make each trip fun. Each participant learns something about themselves and gains a sense of pride and accomplishment.”
Leader Janeen Siefken said this about route planning and democratic trip processes. “I seldom use the exact same route. The vastness of the BWCAW makes it easy to choose unique routes for each journey. From one entry point, there are usually quite a few different options depending on how far the group wishes to paddle. Each portage is unique. Some might be longer, but they may be reasonably flat and well used. Others may be shorter but are steeper and have more rocks or roots or even stairs. The group usually discusses options after looking at the maps and overall area and collectively decides where to go.”
Compasses and maps are used for navigation in an area of limited GPS signals, where electricity is non-existent. Siefkin commented, “While technology can be a useful tool, wilderness areas are a chance to disconnect and get to know the others with you. Take advantage of this opportunity. Be prepared. Do your research, talk to others who have visited, use the local resources so that you can make the proper decisions.”
Rich in water, fishing and wildlife resources, about 200,000 people visit the BWCA each year. In 2020, it became one of only 13 so-named Dark Sky Sanctuaries in the world. Valuable minerals like copper and nickel are also found in the BWCAW. Mining operations would affect the watershed environmentalists say, and the issue of allowing mining has see-sawed with recent presidential administrations.
While you may have a wild spot in your garden or backyard where natural plant species move in, one would be mistaken to think of that as wilderness. After several attempts to define wilderness, the 1964 Wilderness Act defines it as an area of at least 5,000 acres “where the earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain; an area retaining its primeval character and influence without permanent improvements or human habitation which is protected and managed so as to preserve its natural conditions ... which has outstanding opportunities for solitude or a primitive and unconfined type of recreation.”