Construction crews began the grading process for the new Cedar River Park, the future home of the Waverly-Shell Rock youth baseball and softball program.
The site, situated across from the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex along Cedar River Parkway, will contain seven baseball and softball diamonds for different age levels as well as a Miracle Field for players of different abilities.
The first phase of the project is expected to be complete later this year, with the construction of the diamonds expected in 2021. The structures and parking lots are slated to be completed by spring 2022.