Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT THE REGION THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY... .A winter storm system will begin to move into the region overnight tonight and continue through Friday. Light precipitation will be a combination of rain/snow/wintry mix through the day before transitioning over to all snow. There will also likely be a lull in precipitation and overall impacts during the afternoon and even Thursday before picking back up overnight and lasting through much of Friday, including moderate to heavy snowfall across northern Iowa and light to moderate snowfall south of roughly Highway 20. The snowfall, combined with strong wind gusts pushing 30 to 45+ mph across the state, will result in degraded visibilities and overall travel conditions, including possible white out conditions in portions of northwest and northern Iowa. Overall conditions will begin to improve Friday evening as snowfall and winds begin to ease. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&