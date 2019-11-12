MARRIAGE
Krystin Ann Miller and Joseph Daniel Abrahamson, both of Readlyn, Oct. 31 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Paul L. DeGroot, Springfield, South Dakota, v. Holly J. Dorn, Tripoli.
CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. R.D.G., v. Timothy J. Morris, Waverly, paternity.
State of Iowa, ex rel. H.E.B., v. Michael A. Hadwin, Brunson, South Carolina, child support debt collection.
UnityPoint Health v. Jacob Birk and Denise A. Spiegel, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Echo Development LLC, Cedar Falls, v. Bridget and Eric Sundwall, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer for non-payment of rent.
Farmers Win Coop, Charles City, v. Benjamin Mark Lane, Denver, non-payment of goods and services due to returned check for non-sufficient funds.
Midland Funding LLC v. Jeffrey Futrell, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Windy Jones, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Jennifer Jo Miller, Janesville, medical debt collection.
Greg Miller and Miller True Value, Waverly, v. Nicole Wilkens, Waverly, non-payment of services.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Kathy Jo Ford, Denver, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Samuel Alan Anderson, 28, Webster City, possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
State of Iowa v. Kasey Jacquelin Johnson, 20, Waterloo, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Lee Griffith, 43, Janesville, second-offense OWI, assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct with a loud or raucous noise.
State of Iowa v. Blair Alan Green, 54, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Judy Ann Kimber, 56, Decorah, pled guilty to driving while license barred and driving while license revoked, sentenced to up to two years in prison on the barred license charge and 365 days in jail on the revoked license charge, concurrent and suspended, placed on probation for two years on the barred license charge and one year on the revoked license charge, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fined $625 for the barred license charge, suspended, no fine imposed on the revoked license charge, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, pay attorney’s fee when reported, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bonds set at $2,000 for the barred license charge and $1,000 on the revoked license charge, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Sarah Nicole Minch, 37, Parkersburg, pled guilty to fourth-degree theft, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $315 civil penalty and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, a review hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. April 3, 2020, unless all financial obligations, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full by that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. David Robert Buzzo Jr., 21, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, civil penalty waived, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. April 3, 2020, unless all financial obligations, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR OCT. 31-NOV. 6
SPEEDING: Isabel Taveras, Providence, Rhode Island; Montrail Deangelo Walker, Evansdale; Christina Segbee, Cedar Rapids; Charity Niphong, Cedar Rapids; Angela Lynn Carlson, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Aiyana Angelique Solarin, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Anthony James Morse, Readlyn; Youness Junio Bojji, Rochester, Minnesota; Josie Michelle Wheeler, Waverly; Caleb Dion Reinking, Westgate; Andrea Nereyda Ramirez, Waterloo; Michael Boxwell Brett, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Damion Lee Strom, Nevada; Hailie Rene Stanger, Davenport; Grace Virginia Squibb, Boone; Joseph Dalton Zorn, St. Paul, Minnesota; Taylor Brice Caldwell, Benwood, West Virginia; Vincent Tanner Derr, Montrose; Noraliz Rodriguez Velez, Sumner; James William Bronner, Waverly; Todd Michael Mullenax, Cedar Rapids; Francis Joseph Lapointe, Clear Lake; Orion Key Gunderson, Conrad; Kim Marie Haupt, Sumner; Dilek Aksu Philippidis, Tampa, Florida; Annette Kay Yearous, Independence; Joshua Graham Pollitt, Keokuk; Daniel Richard Ibeling, Denver; Mia Marie Grefe Lewis, North Liberty; Megan Marie Moore, Castle Rock, Washington; Kara Ann Happel, Readlyn; Tami Jo Snitker, Waukon; Daniel Mark Schultz, Waterloo; Clint Dewayne Childress, Pope, Mississippi; Juan Daniel Lopez, Muscatine; William Thomas Orthaus, Ionia; Kristian Dvon Rumph, Portage, Indiana; Mariya Karagogova, North Liberty; Jay William Anderson, Plymouth, Minnesota; Abbie Michelle Steere, Waverly; Thomas Joseph Nehl, Waverly; Santosh Gurung, East Elmhurst, New York; Rebecca Lynn Kuney, Dunkerton; David Lester McRorie Jr., Spring, Texas; Daniel Lane Dillon, Sumner; Jarrett William Manson, Rochester, Minnesota; Christopher Meeks Hartford, Sunbury, Ohio; Alexander Dennis Smith, Denver; Jennifer Nicole Monteith, New Hampton; Julia Ann Hennings, Tripoli; Parijat Saurav Joy, Iowa City; Nathan Mark James Peabody, Greenville, Michigan; Jaden Eugene Arthur Bruess, Cresco; Ryan A. Francis, Florissant, Missouri; Trevor Steven Ungs, Allison; Timothy Joquice Leeburton, Lebanon, Illinois; David Stout Schladetzke, Minneapolis; Timothy James Combs, Waverly; Keegan Michael John, New Hampton; Barbara Lynn Swieter, Parkersburg; and James Joe Jordan, Waverly.
OTHERS: Jared Evan McLey, Waverly, failure to yield half of roadway; Jordan Carl Simpson, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Christina Segbee, Cedar Rapids, violation of conditions of restricted license; Michelle Lee Morgan, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Kiki Lo, Waterloo, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Taylen Ryne Rettig, Tripoli, failure to maintain control; Amanda Lou James, Oelwein, windshield and window requirements, no insurance and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Aaron Matthew Motsinger, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Seth Bradley Gordon, Fairbank, dark window or windshield; William Lee Heath, Clarksville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Taylor Brice Caldwell, Benwood, West Virginia, open container by driver; Josiah Timothy Ryan, Waverly, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Cailin Claire Ostlund, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate, no insurance and driving while license under suspension; Logan David Lehman, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Logan Dean Buseman, Janesville, use of an electronic communications device on a graduated license; Tyler Winter Spencer, Plainfield, failure to maintain control; Robert D. Kastli, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Ruth Ann Pickar, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Dalton Paul Lawson, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Logan David Lehman, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Todd Harold Dietz, Charles City, depositing or throwing litter on highway; Jackson McKenzie Lane, Cedar Falls, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Shirley A. Reuscher, Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Ryan Patrick McBride, Cedar Rapids, failure to obey traffic control device; Carol Lee Drewelow, New Hampton, failure to yield upon left turn; Jason Cleatus Agnitsch, Clarksville, registration violation; Christian Velazquez Ortiz, Lake Charles, failure to possess a valid license while operating a vehicle; David Lawrence Beaver, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Standley Daugherty, Covington, Georgia, dark window or windshield; Kevin Lewis McConaughy, Allison, maximum group axle weight violation – 2,001-3,000 pounds; Adam McLavey Reeves, Tripoli, allow animal to run at large; Nicholas John Rand, Clarksville, dark window/windshield; Joshua Michael Woltz, Plainfield, dark window/windshield; Madison Iva Schaefer, Cedar Falls, operation without registration; Mason Lee Ackerson, Waverly, following too closely; Montrail Deangelo Walker, Evansdale, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Ashley Faye Knight, Plainfield, two counts of driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Lisa Marie Forcier, Fairbank, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus; and Chad Stanley Martinson, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. driving while license under suspension, no valid driver’s license and no insurance.