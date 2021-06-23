The Waverly City Council on Monday OK’d the first reading of a rezoning ordinance to allow a cement manufacturer to build a new plant along Business Highway 218 in the northwest outskirts of town.
Croell Redi-Mix, based in New Hampton, currently has a plant at 407 Seventh Ave. NW in Waverly, but they are planning to build a new one along 35th Street Northwest. The two parcels are located immediately south of the Waverly-Shell Rock bus barn, at 1300 35th St. NW.
The rezoning would change the assignment of the two parcels from agricultural to heavy industrial, zoning code M-2. The second reading of the ordinance, as well as a public hearing, is set for 7 p.m. July 12.
Waverly Newspapers reached out to Croell officials for further information and did not hear back by press time.
At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider inquired whether the new plant would produce excess dust. Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas said the new plant will replace the Seventh Avenue location.
Guest Council Member Phil Trimble added if there would be concerns about air quality for the future elementary school that will be built a half-mile south of the new plant’s location along Fifth Avenue Northwest.
“They already grind the rock in different places,” said City Attorney and Economic Development Director Bill Werger. “It’s a matter of producing the product they do now.”
“I was concerned about it being so close to the (new) school,” Trimble said. “I just wanted to make sure.”
Mayor Adam Hoffman said the new plant and school would be further apart than Croell is now from Margaretta Carey Elementary, which is just two blocks to the north.
“This property (the new site) was designated as a multi-industrial/commercial-type of use in the land-use plan,” Werger added. “It always has been expected that it would have industrial and commercial uses.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen confirmed the new plant would be outside of the Waverly Municipal Airport’s buffer strip, so there would be limited aircraft safety concerns.
Kangas said a bigger concern for him would be the timeframe of when the trucks entering and exiting the new plant coincides with the school buses. But Werger allayed those qualms.
“The material trucks won’t be going any further than the new plant,” he said. “Rather than going all the way in on Fifth (Avenue) to go over to where they’re doing it now. There will be less traffic in town, and most of it will be outside (of Waverly).
“I think they’ll probably recognize that there’ll be bus traffic that they’ll probably avoid that time.”
“Timing-wise, they’ll be able to (accommodate),” Kangas said.
“Bus traffic is pretty predictable,” Birgen quipped.
“It’ll be much easier going out there (on Business 218) than it is to Carey, trust me,” Hoffman added.
CITY-OWNED HOUSE LISTED BY BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
In other business, the council approved a resolution to have Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices list the house it owns at 517 Third St. SE, adjacent to the Green Bridge.
The resolution passed on a 6-1 vote with Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow voting no.
The city had attempted to sell the house by a sealed bid during the June 7 meeting, but Werger told the council at that time he received no bids. The city then had three requests for proposals from Jim Hurley of BHHS, Jes Kettleson of Century 21, and Kristina Smith of RE/MAX Home Group of Waverly.
The two-bedroom, one-bath ranch-style house has an assessed value of $124,510, and the real estate agents have in their documentation suggested asking prices of around $142,000 to $157,000.
All three agents said in their proposals they would put in the work to advertise the house on multiple platforms as part of their services. However, the main difference was in commission, as Hurley requested a 5% fee while Kettleson and Smith asked for 6%.
Birgen mentioned in the BHHS cover letter there was a possibility for the house to be bought as an investment property. He wasn’t a huge fan of it being a rental, he added.
“I’d prefer to see homeowners moving in there,” Birgen said.
He added Kettleson’s presentation had a good write-up with comparable houses that she had sold and that Smith’s was also a strong proposal. His preference, though not strong, was for Century 21.
Trimble wondered if the city could expect a “bidding war” over this house, as home-buying is in a seller’s market currently. Werger said in his observations of the current market, the number of listings has fluctuated from seven to 12, and listings have shifted to “pending” quickly.
“We expect there to be some interest in this property,” Werger said. “When we did it before, we didn’t do much advertising. The way we did it before, it was difficult to do that. It works out great that we have an aggressive market, and I think that will show no matter who is the listing agent.”
Birgen said one potential buyer told him that the reserve bid price the city had for the house was “what scared him off,” that it was “above what he thought it was worth.”
“Going through a Realtor, we will get what it’s worth,” Birgen said.