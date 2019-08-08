A crop duster has crashed on W. 1st Street near Dollar General in Sumner. Sheriff Dan Pickett told Waverly Newspapers the pilot was killed. Iowa Hwy. 93 west of town is blocked off at Viking Avenue.
UPDATE:
We spoke with two members of the management of Norby's Farm Fleet nearby, and they said that they heard the crash as the power went out in the store. Then they came out and saw a fireball and one of the plane's tires fly by and hit First State Bank next door.
A Butler Co. REC crew is trying to repair the power line.
Bremer Co. Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Sumner and Tripoli police, Sumner fire and Sumner EMS are on scene, and the FAA is inbound.