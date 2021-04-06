The USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) reminds Iowa corn producers that the final date to report production for Yield Protection, Revenue Protection, and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion for corn is April 29, for the 2021 crop year.
The deadline for electing the Yield Adjustment option is also April 29, 2021. The Yield Adjustment option allows insureds, for Actual Production History (APH) yield calculation purposes, to elect to substitute 60 percent of the applicable T-Yield for actual yields that are less than 60% of the applicable T-Yield. This option helps mitigate the effect of a catastrophic year(s) caused by events like last year’s Derecho storms that hit Iowa.
Federal crop insurance is critical to the farm safety net. It helps producers and owners manage revenue risks and strengthens the rural economy. Producers are encouraged to visit their crop insurance agent for details.
RMA is authorizing additional flexibilities due to coronavirus while continuing to support producers, working through Approved Insurance Providers (AIP) to deliver services, including processing policies, claims, and agreements. RMA staff are working with AIPs and other customers by phone, mail, and electronically to continue supporting crop insurance coverage for producers. Farmers with crop insurance questions or needs should continue to contact their crop insurance agents about conducting business remotely (by telephone or email). More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. A list of crop insurance agents is available online using the RMA Agent Locator. Producers can use the RMA Cost Estimator to get a premium amount estimate of their insurance needs online. Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at www.rma.usda.gov.