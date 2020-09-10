The Waverly Historic Preservation Commission is pleased to announce the awarding of a Waverly Historic Register designation to Crosspoint Church.
The church is in the former Waverly High School/Waverly-Shell Rock Junior High School building at 215 Third St. NW. The Waverly Historic Register recognizes properties or sites in the community that are significant in terms of history or architecture and which are associated with events that have made contribution to the broad patterns of Waverly history.
While Crosspoint Church received this award in August 2020, an official ceremony will be deferred until national Preservation Month, which will be celebrated in Waverly in May 2021. Further information about that event will be forthcoming next spring.
Crosspoint Church purchased the building in October 2017, and began immediate interior renovations to the offices, auditorium and sunken gymnasium. The first church service was held Feb. 18, 2018. Major exterior projects included replacing the roof and installing air conditioning equipment. All existing window openings remain intact, but windows themselves are being replaced as funds allow, starting with the ground floor. The main east entrance and the west and north entrances are untouched and are the same as when the building was purchased, although an additional south entrance was added. Wood areas around the windows and the stone base of the building were painted black in order to not detract visually from the brick exterior.
The landscaping, driveways and parking spaces around the building have been respectful of the overall historic significance of the building. While it was not possible to retain all existing trees and evergreens, trees have been strategically replaced. The entrance to the building retains the flanking bay windows that extend three stories, and the north and south ends of the front façade contain masonry work of darker and lighter brick in a diamond pattern below nine-point star medallions of cut stone. Carved limestone was used throughout the building, including in the elaborate front door with the name block above it and the clock at the cornice level.
Built as the town’s second high school in 1925-26, the building was designed by Waterloo architect Howard Bowman Burr, a Waverly native. The total cost was $225,000. The style is a subgenre of Gothic Revival architecture known as Collegiate Gothic, which can be found on college campuses around the country. When completed in 1926, the structure was considered one of the finest schools built in Iowa in the mid-1920s.
Photos of the current facility and a description of the many improvements to the building that complement its historic character are found at www.waverlyia.com/waverlyhistoricregister on the Commission’s website. A description of Crosspoint Church’s interior renovations as well as historic photos and information are included.