Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register for the 13-week GriefShare seminar hosted by Crosspoint Church in Waverly.
Get the support you need. This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The seminar features videos with nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people who have experienced the death of someone close, along with small group discussion afterward.
Your bereavement experience may be recent or not so recent. You will find encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member or friend. No matter what the cause of your loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to connect with people who understand what you are feeling. You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal in life and renewing your hope for the future. Each week stands on its own, so you can join at any time.
The 13-week GriefShare series will be held Sundays from Feb. 21 through May 16. In-person or online options are available.
Sundays, February 21-May 16
• In person 4-5:30 p.m. at Crosspoint Church, 215 Third St., NW, Waverly (registration 3:30 p.m. Feb 21). Social distancing to be observed; face masks recommended, or
• Online 6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom conference.
For more information or to register, call Crosspoint Church at 319-483-5116 or online at griefshare.org. Registration cost is $15 for the 13-week series, which includes the participant guide. Registration prior to the event is recommended.