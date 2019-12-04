Lights.
A live band.
Singers with inspired songs.
The stage at Crosspoint Church’s auditorium looked like the site of a Hollywood production on Sunday evening.
It was the first dress rehearsal — a special moment in the making of “A Christmas Celebration,” the annual show put together by the church, now for a second year in a row.
The show, which is free to the public, will debut at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, with two more performances at 8:30 and 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. The performance will take place in the church auditorium, at 215 Third St. NW in Waverly, in the renovated building of the former W-SR Junior High School.
For anyone who is used to just sitting in the audience at premiere time, the pace of Sunday evening’s dress rehearsal may have seemed chaotic.
But for anyone who knows anything about what dress rehearsals are like — from a community theatre to a high school musical to a Broadway production — the starts, the stops, the mic checks and the do-overs that happen in dress rehearsal time will not be a surprise. It is the first flutter of a flower, budding after many months of tending and care, with incremental, barely visible petals, growing slowly until they reach full bloom.
What makes dress rehearsals special is that it is the first time that the humanity of actors and musicians, blends with technical elements like graphics, narration, lights and motion with one goal — to create a seamless artistic expression that touches the soul.
Like life, the dress rehearsal of a musical is not expected to be flawless.
In fact, it is the imperfections of the process that make it such a transformational moment in the creation of live art.
It is also the moment when everyone rejoices in this coming together of actors and musicians and technical staff, so patience abounds.
Standing in front of the stage on Sunday evening, Kerri Buresh, the dynamic multi-tasker who co-directs the musical with her daughter, Marissa, is full of her usual enthusiasm, spiced with her mothering guidance. It is the perfect camomile tea approach to what could be a stressful time for the cast and the light and sound technicians.
Kerri and Marissa are the mother-daughter duo that is the perfect fit for this co-directing role. They complement each other artistically and are joined by a common vision streaming not just in their bloodline but also tested by the fact that the two co-teach a Parkinson’s exercise class at The W.
During the rehearsal, Marissa, a 2016 public relations Wartburg graduate, steps onto the stage for a brief exchange with the cast.
Then she comes down and sits next to her mother, in the front row.
They watch intensely.
From time to time, they exchange a word or a nod, but most of it is done by intuition and they do not waste a breath discussing ideas — all has been finalized in their brains and now it is the time for it to happen on stage.
In nine powerful scenes, which tell the story of Christmas, the actors and musicians display their remarkable talent.
The Wise Men scene, by far the most complex one, which also features pots with real flames on stage, goes off fairly smoothly that evening, an illustration of the collaborative spirit that pervades the congregation.
“Our team has been great to work with,” Kerri told me prior to the rehearsal. “They go all in on whatever the production needs. Our Wise Men grew their beards, our ladies organized formal gowns and outfits, and our church has even helped with finding a baby to play Jesus and a lamb for parts of the production.”
In fact, it is noteworthy that the church seems to spawn creativity in impressive numbers.
“There is an extraordinary talent in the church,” Kerri says. “This meant Marissa and I were not limited in our song choices but could pick dynamic songs that would convey the Christmas message.”
Among the impressive performers are Hunter Gray, one of the lead singers, and a member of the worship team; Dawn Sundberg, also a worship team member. Another singer, Joy Mummelthei, who is expecting her fourth child in February, sang as beautifully as many would recall her doing so at Love & Lace, her mother-in-law’s store in downtown Waverly, during Christmas on Main, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce’s holiday event.
Over 200 volunteers from the church take part in the production.
“It is a great opportunity to create new relationships and have many people serve in such a spectacular environment,” Kerri says.
One of the most tangible expressions of the relationship-building aspects of collaboration strikes close to home for Kerri.
“The greatest joy of being a parent is seeing their kids come to the Lord,” she said. “I am very fortunate to be able to work on this Christmas musical with my daughter, side-by-side. Sharing the gospel of Christ is what we are called to do, so it warms my heart I have an opportunity to work with Marissa.”
The working relationship adds more depth to the duo’s lives, Marissa agrees.
“It makes us closer,” she says. “We are very fortunate we are able to work professionally, and have a friendship and a mother-and-daughter relationship. I love Christmas and I love to celebrate the birth of Jesus and have a great holiday season with family and friends.”