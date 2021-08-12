Loss of a Spouse is a 2-hour seminar for people grieving a spouse’s death. It will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, at Crosspoint Church, 215 Third St. NW, Waverly; online zoom conference also available.
This seminar features a video with practical, encouraging advice from counselors, pastors, and widowed men and women, followed by a small-group sharing time. You’ll learn what to expect in the days ahead, how to handle the loneliness, what to do with your spouse’s belongings, and how to find the strength to go on. Everyone who attends receives a booklet with over 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild your life.
• In person at Crosspoint Church 4-6 p.m. (registration starting 3:30 p.m.). Social distancing to be observed; or
• Online via Zoom conference 4-6 p.m. (online attendees should pre-register in a timely manner to allow for Zoom conference details to be emailed prior to the event).
For more information or to register, call Crosspoint Church at (319) 483-5116 or online at www.griefshare.org. Pre-registration prior to the event is recommended.
Crosspoint Church will also be offering a 13-week Griefshare seminar starting September 19; watch for details in a future article.