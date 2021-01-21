Loss of a Spouse is a 2-hour seminar for people grieving a spouse’s death. It will be held Sunday, Jan. 31, at Crosspoint Church, 215 Third St. NW, Waverly.
This seminar features a video with practical, encouraging advice from counselors, pastors and widowed men and women, followed by a small-group sharing time. You’ll learn what to expect in the days ahead, how to handle the loneliness, what to do with your spouse’s belongings, and how to find the strength to go on. Everyone who attends receives a booklet with over 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild your life. In person or online options available.
• In person at Crosspoint Church 3:30-5:30 p.m. (registration 3:15 p.m.). Social distancing to be observed; face masks recommended, or
• Online via Zoom conference 6-8 p.m.
For more information or to register, call Crosspoint Church at 319-483-5116 or online at www.griefshare.org.
Crosspoint Church also will offer a 13-week Griefshare seminar starting in February. Watch for details in a future article.