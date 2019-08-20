Are you a fan of classic cars, the latest new cars or motorcycles? Love to drive the backroads of Northeast Iowa on a beautiful Sunday afternoon?
You can enjoy both by participating in the Waverly Senior Center's “Cruise Iowa Backroads for a Cause” on Sunday, Aug. 25, beginning at 1 p.m. Enthusiasts will gather in the senior center parking lot, drive the backroads to West Union for a root beer at the Barrel Inn, then return to Waverly for a meal with complimentary drinks and live entertainment at 5 p.m.
“One of the reasons we are doing the Cruise for a Cause is to introduce the senior center to people in their junior years of being a Senior,” said JoLynn Cooley Redies, Events Coordinator for the Waverly Senior Center. “The Waverly Senior Center is looking for junior seniors to enjoy what the Waverly Senior Center has to offer and get more involved. And who better than car and motorcycle enthusiasts? Plans for more activities such as this inaugural cruise are on the horizon.”
The cruise will be led by local classic car buff, Ed Westendorf of Westendorf Auto in Waverly.
“I feel that the Waverly Senior Center plays an important role in keeping folks my age active and engaged with the community,” said Ed. “If my participation in the cruise can make new people aware of the activities the center offers, then I’m all for it.”
Reservations for the cruise and dinner would be appreciated by Aug. 22. Call (319) 352-5678 or email waverlyseniorcentermarketing@gmail.com.
For $25 per couple, or $12.50 single, those attending will get a day of fun on the roads and a chance for conversation over dinner and drinks. The menu includes: tacos with all the fixings, chips and salsa, fresh fruit and strawberry shortcake with whipped cream, complimentary beer, wine or soft drinks/coffee.
Rain Date is Sunday, Sept. 8. All proceeds to benefit the Waverly Senior Center.