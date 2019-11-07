CUNA Mutual Group has appointed Tyrone E. Muse to its board of directors replacing, director Randy M. Smith, who retired from the board in August after 11 years of service.
Muse serves as president/CEO of Endicott, New York-based Visions Federal Credit Union, overseeing 650 employees, serving more than 200,000 members online and across 51 branches in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. In his first four years as CEO, Visions’ assets grew by $1 billion.
Prior to joining Visions in 2013, Muse served in a variety of progressive roles at institutions including PricewaterhouseCoopers, Goldman Sachs’ Archon Group, and GE Asset Management. He most recently served as CFO at Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union, Poughkeepsie, New York.
“Ty is a dynamic leader dedicated to helping people, communities and organizations win,” said Robert N. Trunzo, president and CEO, CUNA Mutual Group. “He brings a broad view of the financial industry and consumer marketplace. His mind for challenging the status quo and inspiring growth will benefit the board and company as we continue investing in data, technology and innovation.”
Active in the industry and community, Muse serves on the boards of Excellus Lifetime Care, Filene Research Institute and is the vice chairman of the board for the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce. He also serves on both the New York and national Federal Reserve Board Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council, acting as regional chair.
Muse attended Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, where he attained his undergraduate degree, master’s degree in accounting, and his Master of Business Administration.
“It’s an honor and privilege to join the CUNA Mutual Group Board,” Muse said. “CUNA Mutual plays such an integral part in the credit union system and remains forward looking, relevant, and important for our industry. “I am excited about the opportunity to help the organization continue to grow, be successful, and provide a positive impact not only in the financial world but in its community.”
Trunzo offered his gratitude to Smith for his years of service to the CUNA Mutual Group Board of Directors. “Randy worked tirelessly to help shape the strategy and success of CUNA Mutual Group over his tenure,” said Trunzo. “We’ve benefitted greatly from his service by forging stronger, more collaborative partnerships with credit unions and emerging as a valued partner bringing innovative solutions to market.”
Continuing members of the CUNA Mutual Group board of directors include: Michael G. Valentine (chair), president/CEO, BCU-Baxter Credit Union; Janet V. Whitehouse (vice chair), formerly SVP and General Manager, Sun Life Financial; Robert J. Marzec, retired audit partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers; Caren C. Gabriel, president/CEO, Ascend Federal Credit Union; Thomas C. Godlasky, retired CEO, Aviva North America; Angela Owens, vice president/controller, American Airlines; Jacqueline S. Shoback, CEO, Emerging Businesses & Client Experience for Boston Private Financial Holdings; Kevin D. Johnson, president/CEO Suncoast Credit Union; and Robert N. Trunzo, president/CEO, CUNA Mutual Group.