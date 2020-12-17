From Dec. 28 through Jan. 11, the City of Waverly’s Public Works Department will once again assist in the disposal of Christmas trees for Waverly residents.
To take advantage of this service, place your tree at the curb in front of your residence (not in the alley) sometime during this period. Please have all tinsel, decorations and plastic tree bag removed prior to disposal. Wreaths and garland will also be picked up.
You may call 352-6247 Monday morning, Jan. 11, for your Christmas tree to be picked up that same day. After Jan. 11, the city will no longer pick up trees.